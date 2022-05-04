Your Village

What the Family of Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Wants Us To Know About High-Functioning Depression
The beauty queen's January death by suicide was shocking because it seemed like she had it all. Many people who are suffering from depression have similar stories.
I've Reaped Invaluable Lessons From My Mother's Garden
When Hurricane Harvey destroyed our family pool, my mother grew a garden there instead and started a beautiful new chapter—for all of us.
Dreams for My Daughter
My baby daughter's life is full of possibilities I never saw for myself.
Charles Johnson Sues Cedars-Sinai Saying the Hospital's Racism Caused His Wife's C-section Death
Charles Johnson says he was told his wife, Kira Johnson, "wasn't a priority" when he asked hospital staff to help her as he noticed her hemorrhaging blood after childbirth.
3 Latinx Self-Care Rituals That Center Your Wellness and Culture
Parenting is hard. Release negative energy and show yourself some love with these Latinx traditions that have been passed down for generations.
Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd Says Make No Mistake About Her Family: 'We're Very Pro-Black in Our House'
Cheyenne Floyd is serious about keeping it real. Between YouTube shows, podcasts with family, and on-screen coparenting, we've seen some of her most unfiltered moments—all with her family by her side.