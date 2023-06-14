Whether you’re a parent who prefers some extra coverage or someone looking to protect a postpartum belly, a supportive swimsuit is a must-have for summer. That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style, though, Amazon’s number one best-selling Younique Tankini Swimsuit is a fun two-piece that provides full stomach coverage and comes in tons of cute colors. And best of all? It’s only $26, so you can stock up for the season without blowing your budget.

To buy: Yonique Tankini Swimsuit from $25.99; amazon.com

Praised by reviewers as being “the most supportive” swimsuit they’ve found, the Younique Tankini Swimsuit is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, making it extra comfy and flattering. The tankini top features a retro twist on the front and criss-cross straps in the back, which are adjustable to find the best fit for your body. Though it has a plunge V-neck, the suit also has bra cups with removable pads depending on how much support you need.

With over 3,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear why so many people can’t get enough of this swimsuit. One parent reviewer praised the “very flattering” swimsuit for supporting what needs to be supported, including a postpartum midsection. Reviewers also shared that the brief-style bottoms are “not too cheeky” and provide “full coverage on the rear,” while another revealed the high-waisted rise was “a plus for helping to hold in excess skin after [giving] birth.”

A fellow postpartum parent raved, “I just had a baby three months ago and this suit fits so well in all the right places.” Several shoppers also noted how they loved that the suit had the convenience of being a two-piece, while having the full coverage (and look) of a one-piece.

This affordable suit comes in over 30 colors and patterns—including hot pink, florals, and polka dots. The price varies by color, and you can currently score the best price on the purple and the navy blue. Some colors have a matching top and bottom, while some sets have coordinating patterns—so if you buy a few, mixing and matching is a breeze. It also comes in a wide range of sizes from XXS through 26 Plus—just make sure to note that the brand suggests sizing up one size.

Perhaps the most ringing endorsement comes from one reviewer who revealed that they generally “hate swimsuit shopping,” but that they loved the Yonique Tankini Swimsuit so much they ordered another. And at just $26, we may just do the same.