12 Super Fun Snow Toys That’ll Get the Kids Some Fresh Air This Winter

Well, it’s about that time of year again … the holidays are over, the lights are coming down, and the kids are once again holed up inside, riding out the cold weather while glued to their iPads. But what if you could actually motivate them to get off their butts and out into the sunshine? Sure, it might be 40 degrees outside, and yes, there may even be snow on the ground, but half the fun of being a kid is getting to run around and make fun wherever you are—no matter what the weather may be.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s best-selling snow toys, which offer kids endless hours of outdoor fun and activity. (You can thank us later.)

Gizmo Riders Stratos Snow Bobsled for Kids

This thing certainly doesn’t come cheap, but fortunately it's on major sale right now. This thing is more than just a standard snow sled—it’s designed like a mini bobsled and built for two riders, so kids can zip down small hills and slopes with their BFF by their side. It also has a steering wheel for kids to control where they’re going and a small “tow rope” to easily drag it back to home base when the fun is over. (Safe for kids ages 3+.)

To buy: Gizmo Riders Stratos Snow Bobsled for Kids starting at $95.99 (was $139.99); amazon.com

25-Piece Snowball Makers Set

Few things trigger instant excitement like hearing someone yell “SNOWBALL FIGHT!” This 25-piece set will ensure your kids have a blast as they pack perfectly round snowballs and launch them at each other across the yard. It also comes with other fun play tools, like ice cream and star molds, snow diggers, and even tiny shovels for clearing paths and making snow forts. (Best for kids ages 2+)

To buy: 25-Piece Snowball Makers Set $29.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com

The Original LED Ski Scooter

Talk about cool! Kids can hop on this multi-use scooter to cruise along snow-covered sidewalks or coast downhill with more control. Either way, the durable ski scooter will teach them the all-important skills of balance and control. The LED light module also provides a little extra visibility in the snow, while cycling through five different colors in the flash, strobe, or fade modes. (Suitable for kids ages 6+, or a max of 220 lbs.)

To buy: The Original LED Ski Scooter $49.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Sportsstuff Monsta Trax Kids Snowshoe

Trekking through the snow never looked more fun! These colorful kid-sized snowshoes let little ones make “monster” tracks as they build snow forts and throw snowballs. The snowshoes slip on and off easily, but come with adjustable straps to help them fit snugly around snow boots and keep them securely in place while in use. (Suitable for kids up to 80 lbs.)

To buy: Sportsstuff Monsta Trax Kids Snowshoe $34.99; amazon.com

Create a Castle Sandcastle/Snow Castle Building Kit

Kids are used to building sandcastles at the beach, but how about snow castles in the freshly-fallen snow? This professional quality six-piece sculpting set has everything they need to make a magical winter village right in the front yard! Amazon customers have praised it for being a simple toy that provides hours of fun, and is perfect for kids who live in “snow country,” as well as those who live by the beach. (Best for ages 6+.)

To buy: Create a Castle Sandcastle/Snow Castle Building Kit $58.71; amazon.com

Dinosaur Snow Tube

Rawr! Dino-obsessed kids will love sliding down hills in this super cool inflatable snow tube. With sturdy handles and a deep seat, it gives little explorers a secure place to sit as they zip through snow drifts, but we think kids will love it best for its vibrant colors and ferocious-looking dino head. (Suitable for kids/adults up to 350 lbs.)

To buy: Dinosaur Snow Tube $29.99 + extra $6 off coupon for Prime members (was $44.99); amazon.com

Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled

Snow sleds have definitely come a long way since we were kids, but the Flexible Flyer combines the classic look of an old-school sled with a few upgrades. At 48-inches long with a lightweight build, it’s small enough for kids to pull uphill, but also large enough for adults to hop on if they want to take a ride. Its steel base, steerable front, and slick design make it one of the fastest, yet easiest-to-maneuver sleds there are that will hopefully stay in the family for generations to come. (Best for kids/adults over 5, up to 250 lbs.)

To buy: Flexible Flyer Metal Runner Sled $169.95 (was $179.99); amazon.com



Chameleon Colors Snow Painting Kit

Maybe your kids have had enough snowball fights for one day. Or maybe there just aren’t that many good hills to sleigh ride down. Whatever the case, this snow painting kit will offer them some easy, DIY fun that will keep them busy for a while. Each kit comes with five colored powders (black, red, blue, green, and yellow) made with cornstarch that are non-toxic and easy to clean. Encourage kids to get creative by using the snow “paint” to decorate snow forts, snow men, or simply write their name in the show. (Suitable for all ages.)

To buy: Chameleon Colors Snow Painting Kit $33.02; amazon.com

Build-Your-Own Snowman Kit

Speaking of snowmen, this build-your-own kit allows kids to create their very own Frosty with fun accessories that will personalize his look. The 15-piece set comes with a hat and scarf, buttons for his eyes, a carrot nose, and even that trademark corn cob pipe! (Best for kids ages 3+.)

To buy: Build-Your-Own Snowman Kit $12.99; amazon.com

Superio Snowball Blaster Gun

Old-school snow ball fights are always fun, but this snowball blaster really kicks things up a notch. Just fill the top opening with snow, which will pack it into a neat and pristine ball, and lower it into the blaster. Then launch the thing into the air, and voila—you’ve got a next-level snowball fight. (Best for kids ages 3+.)

To buy: Superio Snowball Blaster Gun $25.99 (was $32.99); amazon.com

Northern Lights Magical Freeze-Tag Game

This fun-filled game turns traditional Freeze Tag on its head, and can be played outdoors all year-round. In it, players are divided into two teams: Vikings and Ice Dragons. When the game begins, the Vikings race to collect all of the glowing crystals “Northern Lights”) and return them to the scepter—but to do so, they have to outrun the Ice Dragons before they can freeze-tag them! (Best for kids ages 5+, requires 3-10 players.)

To buy: Northern Lights Magical Freeze-Tag Game $39.90; amazon.com

HopeRock 3-in-1 Hover Soccer/Hockey/Bowling Set

Another year-round favorite, this 3-in-1 sports set can be played in all sorts of weather, both indoors or out. Each set comes with two goals, two hockey sticks, one battery-powered hockey puck, 6 bowling pins, an inflatable soccer ball, and a rechargeable hover ball with glow-in-the-dark LED lights! Lots of Amazon reviewers claimed it was a hit with their kids—and even with some adults. (Best for kids ages 3+.)

To buy: HopeRock 3-in-1 Hover Soccer/Hockey/Bowling Set $39.99 (was $59.99); amazon.com