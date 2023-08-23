One of the biggest purchases parents make is a new car, and one of the first questions they may ask is how well a car seat fits in the make and model they're considering. That's where Cars.com's 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card comes in.

Every year, Cars.com unveils its Car Seat Fit Report Card which shows the vehicles that are the most accommodating when it comes to buckling your kids safely. This year, trained, certified child passenger safety technicians, including Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman and Cars.com news editor Jennifer Geiger, examined the latch systems, lower anchors, and ease of installation in 56 vehicles.

"Each car seat type—infant, convertible, and booster—is designed to function differently to meet the safety needs of that age of the child; however, car seats all have one goal in common: keeping your child safe during a collision," Geiger says.

What Types of Cars Get the Top Grades?

There are many excellent choices for parents on the Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card with top grades. Newmann and Geiger tested two-row SUVs, three-row SUVs, minivans, pickup trucks, EVs, PHEVs, Hybrids, and sedans.

The six top-place cars are:

2023 Acura RDX

2022 and 2023 Audi E-Tron

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

2023 Kia EV6

2023 Volkwagon ID.4

2023 Volkswagon Tiguan

Geiger says that for parents on a budget, looking into the used car market might make the most financial sense. "The 2015 Honda Odyssey and 2014 Toyota Highlander are a couple of affordable and roomy options," says Geiger. "There are also many cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs that fit three car seats easily, and we keep a running list on Cars.com. There, you can find vehicles going back to 2011 that our teams have tested and found will comfortably fit three car seats."

Which Electric Cars Made The Grade?

For parents looking into electric vehicles (EVs), one problem they may have encountered is that EVs have tended to include tight, compact interior spaces, which are not always ideal for car seats.

But since EVs are becoming more in demand, that may soon change. As the technology for EVs grows by leaps and bounds—and demand for them increases, parents may be delighted to find that EVs are becoming more car seat-friendly.

Three of the six cars earning straight A's on the Cars.com 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card are electric—those vehicles include the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4, 2023 Kia EV6, and 2022/2023 Audi E-Tron.

What Does a Car Seat Do To Keep Your Child Safe?

When properly installed and used correctly, a child's car seat can reduce the risk of severe injury and death by up to 80% by stopping your child from freely moving around during a crash. But how exactly does it do that, and why does it matter how a car seat fits in your car—or how the straps fit on your child?

"Each car seat type—infant, convertible, and booster—is designed to function differently to meet the safety needs of that age of a child; however, car seats all have one goal in common: keeping your child safe during a collision," says Geiger.

Picking the correct car seat size and using the correct inserts for the seats is critical, says Cindee Joy Ivker, MD a pediatrician at Phelps Memorial Hospital, part of Northwell Health.

"Starting in infancy, babies have a lower muscle tone, making them appear floppy. They cannot sit upright, and their heads tend to shift to one side," Dr. Ivker says. "As they get bigger, their tone and strength change—this means that they may be able to keep their head in the middle, move their arms and legs more, and try to shift in their car seat. That is why picking the right size seat and using the correct inserts is important."

Babies and children must be properly strapped into their car seats for the protective features to work. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), that means using a 5-point harness that attaches at the shoulders, hips, and in between the legs.

Booster seats protect young kids by adjusting the seatbelt restraints and straps to go over the bony prominences of the pelvis, ribs, and shoulder. But children have to meet certain height and weight requirements to fit properly in a booster seat, explains Maryann Buetti-Sgouros, MD, FAAP, the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Northern Westchester Hospital.

"I often have parents visualize what would happen if the straps of a seatbelt became taut over the lateral neck and the abdomen of a child who is not large enough to have these belts over the hip bones and shoulder," she says. "I remind them that a seatbelt that is pressing against their jugular vein is not a good idea! A lap belt that digs into the mid abdomen can cause internal organ damage if suddenly taut."

Geiger adds from a technician's perspective, choosing a solid car seat isn't the only serious consideration—parents need to evaluate the vehicle they plan to use to ensure that the car seat fits and is easy to install. Cars made after September 1, 2002, are required by law to have a Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system. That usually consists of two lower LATCH anchors and three top tether anchors to secure the seats.

"This is an area we specifically grade vehicles for in our Car Seat Fit Report Card, as while LATCH systems are federally required, not all are easy to use," says Geiger. "Having a vehicle with an easily accessible, clearly labeled LATCH system not only makes the car seat installation process smoother, but it also helps ensure parents are properly installing the car seat."

Incorrect Car Seat Installation Is Far Too Common

According to Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card, 60% of parents have car seats that are installed incorrectly, and some don't notice their error for over a week.

“When a caregiver is ready to install the child restraint, it is imperative that they read the manual that came with the seat. That manual will guide them, and they should always carry that manual with the seat. Some seats even have dedicated spaces to store the manual,” says Vanessa Deyhle, a Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST).

Geiger explains that incorrect car installations may be common, but they can also be easily fixed in a few ways, including:

Read and understand the car seat manual and the vehicle owner's manual.

Visit a hospital or fire station and meet with a certified car seat technician.

Before purchasing a car, take your car seat to the dealership and test it.

“Caregivers should find a certified CPST or locate 'check-up' events or inspection stations nearby to help them hands-on," adds Deyhle. "While some dealerships, firehouses, and police stations may have certified CPSTs on staff, it is not a guarantee. It is important to find someone who has received the certification. CPSTs can help with any stage seat, whether for a newborn (or not yet born!), toddlerhood, childhood, or beyond.”



What to Look For When Buying a New Car

The only way to know for sure if your car seat will fit safely in a new car—EV or otherwise—is to take it to the dealership and test it. "Prior to purchasing a vehicle, nearly half of parents brought their car seat to the dealership to test it in-vehicle—and almost 90% of those parents said the dealership was able to answer questions about the installation process," says Geiger.

Deyhle recommends parents consider a few important tips when looking at a new vehicle.

“I would look to see which vehicles have the most conducive layout in regards to tether anchors (a crucial part of forward-facing car seat installation) and seat belt layout as well," Deyhle explains. "For example, if you plan to have three forward-facing car seats in the second row, I would ensure that that vehicle has three tether anchors available there.”

She also recommends ensuring seatbelts don't overlap when car seats are installed. Deyhle suggests asking other parents which vehicles they found worked well with car seats and even checking Facebook groups. “There are often CPSTs in those groups who would love to offer their services. Our main goal is to get as many children as possible riding as safely as possible.”

But remember, even if you find the perfect car seat to fit in your vehicle, that doesn’t mean it will always be a safe and reliable option.



"Car seats change with time. A safe car seat sold years ago may not be considered safe by today's standards," says Dr. Ikver. "Check the serial number before using an older seat, especially if it is a hand-me-down, and look at the manufacturer's website for that information."

You can learn more about car seat safety guidelines at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, using the handy calculator to determine your child’s best car seat options.

