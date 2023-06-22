Tori Bowie, a 32-year-old Olympic athlete who ran track and field, died in late April from childbirth complications while eight months pregnant. Bowie's autopsy results showed evidence of eclampsia, a seizure condition that occurs in pregnancy and the postpartum period, which likely contributed to her untimely death.

Eclampsia develops when a condition called preeclampsia is left untreated. You probably heard of preeclampsia. It affects 5%-8% of pregnancies in the United States, according to the March of Dimes.

Preeclampsia, or sudden high blood pressure in pregnancy, can be viewed as a continuum, Alan Lindemann, M.D., an obstetrician explains, "or like steps on a ladder, becoming gradually worse until a seizure occurs."

Preeclampsia shows up in pregnant people through high blood pressure, protein in their urine, swelling or edema due to fluid retention, weight gain, headaches, and vision changes, according to Nubia Earth-Martin, a midwife and founder of Birth from the Earth.

"Preeclampsia can affect anyone and typically manifests late second or early third trimester," Earth-Martin says. "Anyone whose kidneys and liver are not properly being supported and nourished can develop preeclampsia, which can then lead to eclampsia, due to the extra work that the liver and kidneys need to do during pregnancy."

How Dangerous is Eclampsia?

Eclampsia is a severe and very serious condition that can cause seizures. Those seizures may make a pregnant person experience confusion or disorientation or put them in a coma. In the worst-case scenario, it can cause the death of a fetus, parent, or both.

Though eclampsia can occur with or without the presence of preeclampsia symptoms, addressing signs of preeclampsia if they are identified is vital to preventing more potentially dangerous outcomes from eclampsia.

"Treating the symptoms of preeclampsia and eclampsia, like expediting delivery of the baby, are crucial to resolving these serious conditions, however, a person can still be at risk for both preeclampsia and eclampsia for up to 6 weeks postpartum," Earth-Martin explains.



Signs of Eclampsia

Before an eclampsia seizure occurs, there are several symptoms pregnant people may experience. They may include severe headaches, nausea or vomiting, trouble urinating or not urinating often, abdominal pain (especially on the upper right side), blurred vision, seeing double, or loss of vision.

Looking for small changes and examining details is crucial to preventing eclampsia from developing. Pregnancy prenatal care is actually designed to evaluate for preeclampsia, Dr. Lindemann says.

"We check blood pressure, weight, urine for protein, fetal heart rate, and reflexes. And checking these areas really works to manage and prevent preeclampsia," adds Dr. Lindemann. "The problems come from ignoring or dismissing one or more of these signs."

Who Is at Risk for Eclampsia?

Any pregnant person can develop preeclampsia, which has the potential to become eclampsia, particularly if you've experienced preeclampsia during a prior pregnancy.

"Many doctors believe if someone developed preeclampsia in a previous pregnancy, they will develop it again in subsequent pregnancies... but this is only true if the person does not change their diet to properly support the liver and kidneys and their functions," says Earth-Martin.

Black women, like Tori Bowie, are also disproportionately affected by the effects of severe preeclampsia. "Bias and systemic racism within our health care system often contributes to neglect and improper treatment of Black women during pregnancy," Earth-Martin explains,

In the United States, Black women are three times more likely than White women to die from pregnancy-related causes. There are many reasons for the stark racial difference in maternal mortality rates including healthcare access and underlying chronic conditions. Black parents are also more likely to experience higher stress levels stemming from racial bias, economic inequality, and other factors that have physical health effects.

But sometimes even recognizing concerning symptoms as a Black pregnant person isn't enough. The "Giving Voice to Mothers" study conducted in 2019 found a high number of patients reporting they were ignored by medical professionals or outright denied treatment after asking for help. Of the reported responses, pregnant people of color were more than twice as likely to be the ones who reported mistreatment.

"The exact reason that Black women have more trouble with preeclampsia and eclampsia is not known, but there are most likely many contributing factors," Dr. Lindemann says. "If you read about some of the deaths or serious injuries associated with preeclampsia and eclampsia, some of these people are subjected to dismissive factors which amount to diminished access."

How to Prevent Eclampsia

Doctors and medical professionals play a key role in helping pregnant people understand the warning signs of preeclampsia in order to treat it in time.

"Doctors need to be well versed in preeclampsia prevention and awareness to prevent the development of eclampsia, as well as being hyper-vigilant and doing proper follow up for anyone presenting with any signs or symptoms of preeclampsia," Earth-Martin explains.

Pregnant people should also be able to understand the signs of preeclampsia and seek help from a health care provider if something feels off to ensure necessary treatment can be administered to prevent further complications.

"There is no variation too small," Dr. Lindemann emphasizes. "Every detail is important. The best care is cooperative, with the patient managing blood pressure at home in tandem with the doctor."

