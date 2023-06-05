A new trend that appears to have originated on social media has experts concerned and warning parents. It's called chroming, and it claimed the life of Esra Hayes, a 13-year-old in Australia, in March.

"Chroming is the act of intentionally inhaling chemicals or vapors for the purpose of intoxication," says Kelly Johnson-Arbor, M.D., FACEP, FUHM, FACMT, a medical toxicologist, co-medical director and interim executive director of the National Capital Poison Center.

This type of behavior is not new. A 2017 report estimated that about 684,000 million adolescents ages 12 to 17 had reported using inhalants in the last year.

"The recent resurgence is the distribution via TikTok," says Robert Schwaner, M.D., the medical director of the Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of the Division of Toxicology at Stony Brook University Hospital. "Chroming itself has been going on for a long time."

In fact, adults may have previously known of this behavior by another nickname, huffing, which is one way to engage in chroming. It's formally known as inhalant abuse, says Betty Choi, M.D., a pediatrician and author.

"It's a dangerous method of getting high," says Dr. Choi.

What Is Chroming?

According to Dr. Johnson-Arbor, chroming can take several forms.

Sniffing: Inhaling vapors directly from a container, such as a nail polish remover bottle.

Inhaling vapors directly from a container, such as a nail polish remover bottle. Bagging: Inhaling vapors, like air freshener spray, directly from a plastic or paper bag.

Inhaling vapors, like air freshener spray, directly from a plastic or paper bag. Huffing: Inhaling gasoline, lighter fluid, or other vapors soaked into fabric.

"Since vapors are often more concentrated when soaked into fabric or sprayed into a bag, inhaling the chemicals by these methods can increase the amount of fumes inhaled and lead to a higher degree of intoxication," Dr. Johnson-Arbor says.

Why is Chroming Trending?

The term chroming has been around since about 2009, but it's recently gained popularity on social media. "Recently, a chroming challenge went viral on TikTok," says Dr. Choi, adding that the news of Hayes' death raised alarms.

Social media aside, Dr. Arbor-Johnson worries some young people may think chroming is a "safer" way to get high rather than misusing street or prescription drugs.

"Especially in the context of the opioid epidemic, many young people are aware of the health risks of medication or drug abuse and wish to avoid exposure to potentially dangerous street drugs," says Dr. Arbor-Johnson. "Many people perceive 'legal' forms of intoxication, such as chroming, to be safer than the abuse of illegal drugs or prescription medications."

Products used in chroming, like spray paint bottles and markers, are easy to purchase and don't have the same number of restrictions as drugs like Pseudoephedrine or age limitations like alcohol.

"These products are also unlikely to draw attention from teachers, parents, caregivers, or law enforcement," Dr. Arbor-Johnson says.

Dr. Choi agrees the accessibility and seemingly benign nature of possessing products used for chroming have helped it gain unfortunate notoriety. "Some children and teens start huffing because it's an easy way to rebel," Dr. Choi says.

What Are the Risks of Chroming?

Though people engaging in chroming may believe it's a safer way to get high than using illicit drugs, Dr. Arbor-Johnson emphasizes it's not.

"Chroming involves the inhalation of hydrocarbon-based chemicals. When inhaled into the lungs, the chemicals enter the bloodstream and are transferred to other organs, including the brain," says Dr. Arbor-Johnson. "Once in the brain, the chemicals act on brain cells to cause euphoria, dizziness, sleepiness, hallucinations, and other symptoms."

It can also cause long-term brain health issues.

"Over time, chroming can alter neurons within the brain and cause memory problems and learning deficits, and is also associated with the development of psychiatric disorders," Dr. Arbor-Johnson says.

These brain changes can also trigger addiction.

"The chemicals involved in chroming act on the brain and can cause changes in brain chemistry, including addiction," Dr. Arbor-Johnson explains. "After people stop chroming, they may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, heart palpitations, sleep disturbances, and shakiness."

Dr. Arbor-Johnson says therapy and certain medications can treat inhalant use and reduce cravings.

Dr. Schwaner says that most teens do not become chronic inhalant abusers. But any abuse of inhalants poses risks, including:

Cardiac issues like dysrhythmia

Pneumonitis (inflammation of the lung)

Asphyxiation

Kidney damage

Increased cancer risk if using a product with benzene

Fainting

Burns to the face (many products are flammable)

Death

What Are the Signs of Inhalant Abuse and Overdose?

The headlines out of Australia are concerning—chroming can have fatal consequences. Experts say it's crucial for parents to be aware of the signs of inhalant abuse and overdose. Dr. Schwaner says having increased amounts of inhalant materials, like compressed air dusters or extra paint cans, around is one of them.

"They don't tend to get hyper, like with cocaine and amphetamine," says Dr. Schwaner. "These tend to be more like brain depressants. They act more like alcohol."

However, the intoxicated feelings are more fleeting than a substance like alcohol, making signs of overdose challenging to spot and act upon—it's better to reach out for help.

"This is something that is quick on, quick off, so...if someone passes out, that's a dysrhythmia or a heart stop until proven otherwise," says Dr. Schwaner.

Dr. Johnson-Arbor notes that other signs of overdose can include:

Sleepiness

Slurred speech

Difficulty walking

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

If someone has overdosed, a quick response can be life-saving.

"If an individual collapses or is unresponsive, has a seizure, has abnormal breathing, or cannot be awakened, call 911 right away," says Dr. Arbor-Johnson. "For other signs and symptoms that occur after chroming, contact Poison Control. There are two ways to contact Poison Control: online or by phone at 1-800-222-1222. Both options are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day."

Talk to Your Kids About Chroming

Knowing how to react and the signs of chroming is essential. But so is talking to your children about chroming, hoping they don't do it or will come to you if they have.

Dolly Ferraiuolo, LCSW of SHARE of Florida, offers tips on approaching the conversation.

Be open and non-judgmental

Ferraiuolo says it's important to create a safe space for conversation by approaching the topic of chroming with empathy, understanding, and genuine concern.

She suggests starting that conversation with something like, "I want you to know that you can always come to me with any concerns or questions you might have. If you've been experimenting with chroming or substances, I want you to feel safe talking to me about it. We can discuss your curiosity or any pressures you may be feeling. Remember, I'm here to listen, support, and help you find healthier ways to cope or have fun."

If you're concerned your child has been chroming, you might be more direct by saying, "Hey [child's name], I've noticed some changes in your behavior lately, and I wanted to talk to you about it. I'm really concerned about your well-being, and I want you to know that I'm here to support you no matter what. I've learned about something called chroming, and I want to understand if it's something you've been involved in. Can we talk about it openly and honestly?"

Seek to educate

Informing children and teens about chroming and the risks can empower them to understand the importance of their well-being.

Ferraiuolo suggests a parent might say, "Chroming can be really dangerous and harmful to your health, and I want to make sure you have all the facts. Inhalants can damage your body and even lead to serious health problems. I care about you and your future, and I want to help you make informed choices. Let's go over some of the risks together and discuss why it's important to stay away from chroming."

These conversations may also include the topic of peer pressure and the importance of making informed and independent choices and reinforcing healthy coping strategies, like hobbies and sports.

Set clear boundaries and expectations

Communicating boundaries and the risks of violating them is also essential. Ferraiuolo suggests something like, "It's important for us to set some clear rules and boundaries about substance use, including chroming. Our family has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to engaging in risky behaviors like chroming. I need you to understand the consequences of breaking these rules, as they are in place to protect your health and well-being. Let's work together to establish these boundaries and find positive ways to have fun and explore your interests."

Seek help

If a teen is chroming, Ferraiuolo advises parents to seek assistance from a licensed therapist or substance abuse counselor who specializes in working with youth. "They can provide support, guidance, and appropriate interventions if needed," Ferraiuolo says.

