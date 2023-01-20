Lowe's is Launching 'Build a Birthday' Party Kits & We're Riveted

Lowe's is helping caregivers build a better birthday party—without having to build it ourselves. The home improvement retailer announced in-store birthday packages aimed at inspiring a new generation of builders, while giving parents a break.

The packages launched on January 19, 2023 and allow kids to create DIY-projects but ensure parents don't have to be involved in the process. What? We don't have to fight with or assist our children while they tinker and navigate possible frustrations? What's the deal?

How To Build a Birthday at Lowe’s

Children can choose from numerous building projects, including wooden castles, race cars, and custom wall shelves, which work on independent thinking, problem-solving, and fine motor skills. Parties are scheduled to last two hours.

There's no need to BYOG (bring your own gear). Each package includes project essentials like safety goggles, aprons, and fun party construction hats. A "Lowe's Red Vest Party Captain" is also part of the deal, and they'll help ensure kids learn, remain safe, and have a blast while doing it.

Some particulars: Kids must be five or older to have a birthday party at Lowe's. Parties can take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Each DIY project kit is made for 12 kids, but your child can celebrate with up to 20 of their friends.

Building can make kids hungry, so parents can get ahead of the game by upgrading the package to include pizza, beverages, and desserts from Domino's. You can also up-level your package to have party favors. Think t-shirts, water bottles, and backpacks.

Is Build a Birthday Available at My Lowe’s?

The new program builds on Lowe's in-store workshops for people of all ages.

"Home improvement is about the whole family, and that's why we have Weekending at Lowe's events every Saturday at our stores, including our kids' workshops that help us feel connected to our littlest DIYers," said Jen Wilson, the senior vice president of enterprise brand and marketing for Lowe's in a press release.

"And this launch is a natural extension of that relationship—not only do we want to inspire future builders, but we want DIY—and Lowe's—to be an integral part of family milestones and memories."

Currently, the packages are only available in select stores in:

Brooklyn, New York

North Bergen, New Jersey

Orem, Utah

Huntersville, North Carolina

Noblesville, Indiana

Naperville, Illinois

Franklin, Tennessee

Eastlake, California

Central Dallas, Texas

North Peoria, Arizona

Is one near you? In an early-bird-gets-the-worm deal: Lowe's is giving away $100 gift cards to the first 50 parties booked. (Fine print: The party must be booked by April 17, 2023, and the host has to fill out a survey online by May 1, 2023 to be eligible for the gift card.)

To find a store offering a birthday party or get more info on the new program, head to Lowe's website.