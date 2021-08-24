‎We Are Family Podcast is Back for Season 2

We Are Family, the podcast from Parents, is coming back for a second season, featuring candid conversations about wonderfully diverse families and the beautifully unique, often hilarious, and absolutely fascinating ways they live their lives.

An image of the cover of the We Are Family podcast.

Parents' podcasts We Are Family is coming back for a second season! Brought to you from the people at Parents, host Julia Dennison, single mom and editor of Parents.com, will continue to explore a range of issues that American families are facing in 2021.

Through interviews with some best-known and well-loved experts, parents, and celebrities, the second season will cover a slew of buzzy parenting topics, including father-son relationships, raising strong women, entrepreneurship while raising kids, blended families, LGBTQ+ parenting, and more. Tune in to hear actor and director LeVar Burton, entrepreneur and fashion designer Whitney Port, The Bachelor franchise's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, pro athlete Candace Parker, and many others share their eye-opening, unique, and hilarious stories.

Check out We Are Family on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn, Stitcher, Google, and everywhere podcasts are available.

Upcoming episodes and topics this season include:

Episode 1: LeVar Burton

Episode 2: Dorinda Medley

Episode 3: Whitney Port

Episode 4: Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Episode 5: Ben Feldman

Episode 6: Candace Parker

Launch Date: September 7, 2021