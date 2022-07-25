Tamera Mowry-Housley's Advice for Parents of Multiples: 'Celebrate Your Twins' Differences'

Growing up in the spotlight as famous twin teens, Tamera Mowry-Housley and her sister, Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict, fully embraced being mirror images of one another. "We dressed alike until we were, like, I want to say 14-15, but it was by choice," recalls Mowry-Housley.

Their mom celebrated the fact that they were twins. "It is something very rare," notes the famous mom of two. "At the same time, she wanted us to celebrate our individuality, to celebrate our differences." Mowry-Housley and her sister began to realize those differences after they moved out. "My sister and I lived with each for about seven years when we moved outside of my parent's house," she says. "We really, really, really started to notice, like, 'Wow, we may look alike, but we are different.'"

Coming to terms with that was huge for the Sister, Sister stars. While she describes herself as the California sister, Mowry-Hardrict is more New York, and while Mowry-Housley might be "the talker," her sister is "the business one."

They quickly learned to use those differences to be even more of a power pair. "She has her own brand; I have my own brand," points out Mowry-Housley. "She's doing her own thing." But collaborating together again isn't off the table. "I would love to work with her again."

The experience of having a twin has inspired the NAACP Image Award winning actress to recommend that parents of multiples "definitely celebrate your twins' differences."

After authoring her memoir, You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Wine, Life, and Cookies, which comes out in October, Mowry-Housley is also looking back on being introduced to the entertainment business at such a young age.

"I absolutely loved it from the beginning," she recalls. "Our parents really taught us the importance of [realizing], 'This is a dream of yours that actually happened—what a blessing. Things come and go, though. Your business is very fickle.'"

That's why the famous twins' parents taught them from a young age to try and enjoy every moment. "Now, one of the most struggling parts about being a child actor is the pressure," says the former The Real host. "Once you are a hit show and you're aware of it, you want to keep it that way. And in reality, it'll get canceled one day. And looking at the ratings, you have to learn to not take that personal."

Now, as her own kids—Aden, 9, and daughter Ariah, 6—express their desire to step into the spotlight, Mowry-Housley is encouraging them to embrace their childhood first and foremost.

"They want to be in the entertainment business so, right now, I'm just trying to build that foundation of enjoying being a child," says the proud mom. "I think it's very important that—having survived Hollywood—that you don't let what you do define who you are as a person."

Check out We Are Family Season 3, Episode 2 now for more with Tia Mowry-Housley on living in Napa, running a winery, and the impetus for her upcoming book, You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Wine, Life, and Cookies.

