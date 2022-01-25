Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On the latest episode of the We Are Family podcast, Jersey Shore star and mom of three Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki, talks about being a "hot mess mom," her new wine brand, and never wanting to meet her birth mother.

Snooki on Why She Never Wanted To Find Her Birth Parents After Being Adopted: 'I Was So Secure With My Parents'

In the decade since Jersey Shore first made a splash on MTV, a lot has changed for breakout star Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki. Not only has she starred on spinoffs Snooki & JWoww and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but these days, she co-hosts the podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey, is raising her three kids—Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 2—with husband Jionni LaValle, and is launching a wine brand called Messy Mawma.

This week on Parents' podcast We Are Family, Snooki chats with host Julia Dennison about juggling it all, being a "hot mess mama," and never wanting to meet her birth parents.

As you can imagine, being an entrepreneur and mom means Snooki's days are nonstop from 6 a.m. to as late as she can stay up, which is generally about 11 p.m. And although it's a lot, she finds plenty of moments to have fun.

"I'm definitely a silly mom," shares Snooki. "For the most part, I feel like I try and be a fun, cool mom. And my husband, I would say the same. He's always wrestling with the kids and they're always cracking up with him, having a good time. But we have our moments where we're like, 'Cut the shit. It's time to stop.' But I think overall, I would say we're fun parents."

Still, raising three kids can often be a lot—something Snooki's not hesitant to admit. "Motherhood is a bitch," says the reality star. "It's crazy; parenting in general, not just motherhood, fatherhood, just being a parent is a lot. And it can really just do a toll on you sometimes."

That's why she believes so strongly in being allowed to "let loose with a glass of wine." "I feel like for me, if I have a bad day with the kids or it's just stressful and it's a lot, when I have that glass of wine, I feel like I got through the day," she explains. "I'm like, 'OK, we did this and now I feel like a little good. So let me go and do something fun with the kids.' Because if I didn't drink the wine, I'd probably fall asleep. Do you know what I mean? So it just like helps me be a better mom sometimes."

That said, the moms she feels she bonds the most with are the "hot mess moms that don't have their shit together, but they still make it happen."

And having a big family is something Snooki always saw herself making happen. Growing up as an adopted only child, Snooki remembers asking her parents if they could "go to the store and buy another kid." "I always envisioned myself to have a big family, and I feel like three kids is a big family," she notes.

She also admits that she never had the "urge to go and find" her birth parents. "I was so secure with my parents," says Snooki.

Now, the famous mom is dedicated to nurturing her own kids' sense of security. "I always want my kids to just be happy," she shares. "I want them to be humble and good kids and have manners and just be a really good person. But I also just want them to enjoy life and be spontaneous and have fun. So as just a unit, as a family, I just hope we're always a happy unit."

Check out We Are Family Season 2, Episode 9 now for more with Snooki on Messy Mawma, entrepreneur life, family, and reality TV.

Listen to We Are Family on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn, Stitcher, Google, and everywhere podcasts are available.