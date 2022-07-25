'Everybody Loves Raymond' Creator Phil Rosenthal Shares Why Life Should Revolve Around Laughter and Food

In the latest episode of We Are Family, Everybody Loves Raymond creator and executive producer Phil Rosenthal describes his hilarious household growing up and how food is his love language.

By
Maressa Brown
Maressa Brown
Maressa Brown

Maressa Brown is a seasoned lifestyle journalist, writer, and astrologer. In addition to being a regular contributor to Parents.com, her bylines appear on InStyle, Shape, What to Expect, Cosmopolitan, et al. She is the author of a forthcoming parenting title to be published by Artisan Books in early 2023. A graduate of Emerson College, she's based in Los Angeles.

our editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2022

You may know Phil Rosenthal as the creator and executive producer of Everybody Loves Raymond. He's also the award-winning creator, executive producer, writer, and host of the Netflix culinary documentary series, Somebody Feed Phil, where he takes viewers all over the world spotlighting amazing eats and the equally amazing people who make them. And Rosenthal's love of laughter—and food—has spanned many decades.

"My father was very, very funny," says Rosenthal. "In fact, I think the first time my mother saw him, he was telling jokes, in a kind of amateur stage thing. He wasn't a professional comedian, but I think he was so funny that he could've [been]."

Rosenthal was quick to imitate his dad. "And I imitated the way my mother spoke," he notes. "And I imitated the people I saw on TV, which is the way most people get started. You imitate."

But while laughter was common in his household, flavorful food was in short supply when Rosenthal was growing up. "I used to joke that in our house meat was a punishment," he says. "Because it was usually just the toughest, cheapest piece of meat and it was cooked beyond recognition... I didn't know what medium rare was. I didn't have delicious food or food with any flavor until I went to college."

His experience with lackluster food contributed to wonderful meals being even more of a must-have once he started his own family with actress Monica Horan. "Food was very, very important," he says. "We were gonna eat everything. And we were gonna try everything. I don't care if they liked it, they just had to try it. To me that's what life is—the tasting of everything in life is its own reward."

In fact, one of Rosenthal's proudest moments as a dad was seeing his son Ben dive into tasting at the family's favorite Chinese restaurant. "We'd get all the things for the table," recalls the proud dad of two. "I look over and little 3-year-old Ben has his hands in the clams and black bean sauce. We weren't watching him, and he's putting it in his mouth. And I look and I see him, I said, 'Ben, you like it?' He goes, 'I do.' I said, 'That's my boy.'"

That's just one of the many illustrated examples of Rosenthal's philosophy: "Food is the great connector, and then, for me, laughs are the cement."

It's a way of seeing the world that was only emphasized by the pandemic as far as the writer and producer is concerned. "We have to treasure these moments that we have where we travel, where we eat with our friends, where we eat with our family, where we hug our family and our friends," he notes. "Go out, explore, make friends. That's the key to life."

Check out We Are Family Season 3, Episode 3 now for more with Phil Rosenthal on his Netflix docu-series Somebody Feed Phil, Somebody Feed Phil the Book, and a new podcast titled Naked Lunch.

Listen to We Are Family on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn, Stitcher, Google, and everywhere podcasts are available.

Listen to Season 3, Episode 3 right now:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Adrienne Farr and Family
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 8: Single Parenting Heroes
Ty James
Ty James on Meeting Dad Rick James When She Was 13: 'He Taught Me What To Do, but He Also Taught Me What Not To Do'
We Are Family Podcast Illustration_Julia Dennison and Shaun T
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 1: Shaun T & Julia Tell All
Michael Ian Black
Michael Ian Black Says 'It's OK' for Parenting To Be a 'Bad Experience at Times'
Padma Lakshmi
We Are Family Season 2, Episode 9 With Padma Lakshmi: She Was Told She Would Never be a Mom, Then a Miracle Happened
Jack Black Headshot
Jack Black Opens up About His Childhood and Struggling To Let His Teen Sons 'Leave the Nest'
Tan France
We Are Family Podcast Season 2, Episode 6 with Tan France: What He Feared Most on Becoming a Father
Dascha with kids
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 12: "Somos Familia" With "OITNB" 's Dascha Polanco
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges
Ludacris' 'Karma's World' Just Got Bigger—And It's Just Getting Started
Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel
'Ms. Marvel'"" Is a 'Celebration' for Brown Families, Says Co-Creator Sana Amanat
Ally Sheedy and Beckett Lansbury
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 2: Parenting Trans Kids, With Ally Sheedy and Her Son Beckett
Nikki DeBartolo and Ben Heldfond Family Portrait on Staircase
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 9: A Happy Divorce
Scott Blokker and Shaun T
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 3: Papa, Dada, and Babies Make 4
Michael Seligman
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 4: Mob Queens's Michael Seligman on Coming Out as an Adopted Child and Finding His 'Found Family'
Guy Bryant and Family
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 5: How To Be A Good Foster Parent
four children from the abernathy family
We Are Family Podcast, Episode 7: "Are You My Dad?" "Do You Need Me To Be?"