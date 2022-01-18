Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On the latest episode of the We Are Family podcast, the parents of TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D'Amelio talk about what it's like when your kids, your family, and then, your entire life goes viral.

Marc and Heidi D'Amelio Share What It's Like to Raise TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie: 'To Be Known for Being My Kids' Parents is Super Cool'

Anyone who's ever been on—or possibly even heard of—TikTok has likely heard of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. At age 15, Charli shot to fame after she started to post TikToks of herself dancing. These days, she has over 126 million followers. Her older sister Dixie boasts a cool 56.8 million. The whole family stars on Hulu's The D'Amelio Show while mom Heidi and dad Marc host their own podcast, Marc & Heidi - The Other D'Amelios.

This week on Parents' podcast We Are Family, Heidi and Marc chat with host Julia Dennison about what it's like to be raising TikTok stars.

The parents remember Charli's skyrocket to TikTok fame happening "very quickly." "Everyone asked us, 'What was that one time that you knew?'" recalls Marc. "I think when she first hit 10,000, I started to say, 'Oh boy, this is interesting.' And then, when she hit 100,000, it was like, 'Wow.'"

Soon, Charli was geting recognized out in public. "We were up in New Haven, which is about 40 miles from us," remembers Marc. "And these kids walked by while we were at a restaurant...and I was like, 'Do you know these kids?' And then, they ended up messaging her saying, 'I was too shy to come and say hello.' And Charli was like, 'They knew me from TikTok, Dad,' and I was like, 'Wow. OK.'"

Heidi shares that early on, they were in "protective mode." "Hate comments, and even, there were other people that had bigger followings that were questioning, 'What's happening? Who are these girls? What's going on?' in a negative way," she says. "We would respond and go back and forth with random people in their comment section. The girls really were like, 'It's not worth it. Don't even go down the fight because then you're going to bring more spotlight on the negativity that they're saying.'"

These days, although they can't help but be protective, because they're still the girls' parents, they aim to protect their emotional state but avoid engaging with online negativity.

"I think our kids are hilarious, we love hanging out with them, we have a great relationship, but at the end of the day, we're still the parents," says Marc.

And being Charli and Dixie's parents is certainly a whole new ballgame of its own for the D'Amelios. "People say, 'Oh, you're Charli and Dixie's parents,'" notes Marc. "I mean, that's great for me. If we were able to bring up two kids that got into a position where we're now known as their parents, I couldn't care less. I'm pretty secure with what I've done over my life, and so to be known for being my kids' parents is super cool."

