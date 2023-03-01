News & Trends Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Is Here With Steep Savings on Strollers, Car Seats, Cribs, and More It's time to finally check off everything left on that baby registry. By Lauren Levy Updated on March 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Pamela Jew Whether you’re shopping for your own little one or for a baby shower gift, things can add up quickly— so when a great sale comes along, it's hard not to stock up. As it turns out, Walmart’s Baby Days Sales Event that’s going on right now through March 11, is one of those times. During this epic baby sale, parents-to-be, as well as those shopping for them, will find savings like 25% off on top baby gear, 40% off baby clothes, and more. This means budget-friendly low prices on favorite brands including Evenflo, Graco, 4moms, Ubbi, Delta Children, and Sealy. These savings make prepping for a new addition or showering expecting parents with some extra goods, just a little easier. Strollers and Car Seats Walmart From single to double strollers and complete travel system systems with car seats, Walmart has a variety of options on sale from favorite brands including Gravo, Evenflo, and Safety 1st. Graco Modes Closer Travel System with SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat $224.99 (was $309.97); walmart.com Evenflo Omni Plus Modular Travel System with LiteMax Sport Rear-Facing Infant Car Seat $179.00 (was $229.00); walmart.com Graco DuoGlider Click Connect Lightweight Double Stroller $142.49 (was $189.97); walmart.com Safety 1ˢᵗ Grow and Go Flex 8-in-1 Travel System $239.99 (was $289.99); walmart.com Evenflo Revolve360 Rotational All-In-One $299.98 (was $349.98); walmart.com Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System with SafeMax Rear-Facing Infant Car Seat $214.16 (was $319.99); walmart.com Baby Gear and Essentials Walmart You can score everything you need for a new baby, all deeply discounted—from diapers to the ultimate diaper pail that doesn't require special bags (talk about even more savings!), to a popular rocker, and a highly-rated video baby monitor. Pamo Babe Unisex Nursery Center Playard with Bassinet & Changing Table $94.99 (was $149.99); walmart.com 4moms RockaRoo Baby Rocker $99.99 (was $179.99); walmart.com Ubbi Steel Odor Locking, No Special Bag Required, Diaper Pail $63.99 (was $115.56); walmart.com Dyper Ultra Premium Diapers $9.98 (was $14.98); walmart.com Vava Baby Monitor with Split Screen VA-IH009 $224.99 (was $279.99); walmart.com The First Years First 3D Fold First Dreams Portable Bassinet $99.00 (was $179.99); walmart.com Nursery Furniture Walmart Get your entire nursery ready while sticking to your budget thanks to sale prices across furniture from brands including Delta, Dream on Me, Sealy, and Storkcraft. Sealy Ortho Rest Premium Firm Crib & Toddler Mattress $49.97 (was $59.97); walmart.com Storkcraft Equinox 3-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib $349.97 (was $499.99); walmart.com Dream On Me Chatham Swivel Gliding Recliner $259.97 (was $349.97); walmart.com Delta Children Waverly 6-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib $139.97 (was $199.00); walmart.com Delta Children Huck Convertible Changing Table $109.97 (was $149.99); walmart.com Baby Clothes Walmart Save up to 40% off on baby clothing from big gift bundles to individual finds for babies and toddlers. Stock up now on basics in bigger sizes to save even more money in the future. Disney Baby Wishes + Dreams Baby 20-Piece, Newborn-3/6 Months Gift Set $57.90 (was $68.12); walmart.com Little Star Baby Girl 3Pk Sleep n Play $10.16 (was $16.94); walmart.com Gerber Baby & Toddler Boy Zip-Up Hoodie Sweater & Joggers Outfit Set $13.00 (was $36.00); walmart.com Paw Patrol Toddler Cosplay Faux Sherpa Hoodie $11.98 (was $16.58); walmart.com Shop More Deals for Parents These 8 Amazon Subscribe & Save Products Are Really the Best Deals for Parents Parents Swear by These Anxiety Tents to Help Kids Relax—And They're All on Sale As a Busy Mom of 5, I Rarely Washed My Face—Until I Got This $16 Face Cleaning Wand Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit