Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Is Here With Steep Savings on Strollers, Car Seats, Cribs, and More

Whether you’re shopping for your own little one or for a baby shower gift, things can add up quickly— so when a great sale comes along, it's hard not to stock up. As it turns out, Walmart’s Baby Days Sales Event that’s going on right now through March 11, is one of those times.

During this epic baby sale, parents-to-be, as well as those shopping for them, will find savings like 25% off on top baby gear, 40% off baby clothes, and more. This means budget-friendly low prices on favorite brands including Evenflo, Graco, 4moms, Ubbi, Delta Children, and Sealy. These savings make prepping for a new addition or showering expecting parents with some extra goods, just a little easier.

Strollers and Car Seats

Walmart

From single to double strollers and complete travel system systems with car seats, Walmart has a variety of options on sale from favorite brands including Gravo, Evenflo, and Safety 1st.

Baby Gear and Essentials

Walmart

You can score everything you need for a new baby, all deeply discounted—from diapers to the ultimate diaper pail that doesn't require special bags (talk about even more savings!), to a popular rocker, and a highly-rated video baby monitor.

Nursery Furniture

Walmart

Get your entire nursery ready while sticking to your budget thanks to sale prices across furniture from brands including Delta, Dream on Me, Sealy, and Storkcraft.

Baby Clothes

Walmart

Save up to 40% off on baby clothing from big gift bundles to individual finds for babies and toddlers. Stock up now on basics in bigger sizes to save even more money in the future.

