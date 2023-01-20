20 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Kids Under $15

While most may think of Valentine’s Day as a celebration of romantic love, it’s also a great way to spread joy in our kids’ lives. Unlike other holidays, with Valentine’s Day, there’s less pressure on our shoulders to go all out, and a little really goes a long way.

If you’re stumped on what to get for your kiddos this Valentine’s Day, there's no need to worry! We’ve curated the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids—all $15 or less.

Whether love-themed cookies are the love language that will bring a smile to your kid’s face or sparkly Play-Doh is more up their alley, there’s something for every child of every age.

Scenties Scrunchies

Amazon

For kids with longer hair, these hair ties serve their purpose with a majorly fun twist—they’re scented. They come in various aromas, including Brownie Sundae, Bubble Gum, Watermelon, and Sour Apple.



To buy: Scenties $8; amazon.com

Little Blue Truck's Valentine

Amazon

This adorable book is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers. The story follows the famous little blue truck happily delivering Valentine’s Day cards to his furry friends. During his travels, he starts to wonder if he’ll get any love himself.



To buy: Little Blue Truck's Valentine $8,99; amazon.com

Valentine's Day Pajama Set

Walmart

There is something charming about holiday-themed pajamas, and this set is extra adorable. It’s on-theme with the reds and pinks in a tie-dye pattern and can even be worn out. Alternatively, another 2-piece pajama set opts for maroon colors and thicker fabric for those colder nights.



To buy: Way To Celebrate Girls Valentine's Day Graphic T-Shirt and Legging Set $13.96; walmart.com and Wonder Nation Toddler Boy Valentine Top & Pants Set $13.98; walmart.com

Squishmallows Red Dino

Target

There’s a very good reason Squishmallows are so popular. Not only are they adorable looking, but they’re also the perfect mix of soft and cuddly, too. This Red Dino is wonderfully on theme for Valentine's Day and would make a great addition to the growing collection. We've even rounded up a bunch of Valentine's-themed Squishmallows if you need more than one.



To buy: Squishmallows Red Dino $11.99; target.com

Milk Chocolate-Covered Oreo Cookies

Amazon

For older kids or someone with a sweet tooth, these Valentine’s Day-themed Oreos are the perfect way to say, “I love you.” Created by Philadelphia Candies, which has been in business for 100 years, the treats are the perfect mix of sugar and crunch.



To buy: Milk Chocolate Covered OREO® Cookies $14.99; amazon.com

Candy Land Board Game

Amazon

Candy Land is one of the best board games for families and is perfect for everyone from 3 years old to 103. This sweet-loving game takes kids on an adventure with lots of sweet twists along the way.



To buy: Candy Land Board Game $8.99; amazon.com

Sparkle Play-Doh

Target

Play-Doh is always a winner with kids and this special sparkle version brings some extra oomph that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.



To buy: Sparkle Play-Doh $5.59; target.com

How to Catch a Loveosaurus

Target

This sweet book, which is perfect for preschool age and under, shares an adorable story about The Catch Kids who are trying to trap an escaped dinosaur. Along the way, they learn about kindness and love while tacking STEAM concepts and boosting their imagination.



To buy: How to Catch a Loveosaurus $10.99; target.com

Heart Box Wooden Craft Kit

Amazon

For the kids who love to use their hands and make something of their own, this sweet wooden craft kit allows them to decorate their heart box with a fun selection of gems, paint, and glitter glue. All it takes is a little patience and creativity.



To buy: Melissa & Doug Heart Box Wooden Craft Kit $10.60 (was $11.46); amazon.com

Non-Slip Fuzzy Animal Socks

Amazon

Feeling comfortable and cozy is one way to feel loved and that’s the feeling these cute socks will give the kids. These non-slip socks are inspired by animals with their cute faces, fun colors, and recognizable patterns. They come in sizes that range from toddlers to preteens.



To buy: Non-Slip Fuzzy Animal Socks, 6 Pairs $13.99; amazon.com

Lego Friends Friendships Flowers

Target

Instead of getting them traditional Valentine’s Day flowers, let them build their own with this sweet flower Lego set. They can keep them or gift them to a BFF or sibling.



To buy: Lego Friends Friendship Flowers $4.99; target.com

Heart Bubbles Fidget Sensory Toy

Amazon

Fidget toys are well loved by so many kids and these bubble push sensory toys give the feel of popping bubble wrap without ever running out of things to pop. This heart-shaped toy is the ideal size for small hands, but work well for the older kids, too.



To buy: Heart Bubbles Push Fidget Sensory Toy $3.29; amazon.com

Love Makes a Family

Amazon

Loving someone is more than just saying those three words—it’s about showing someone they’re valued by how they show up in your life. This sweet book for preschool kids teaches that there’s no one way for a family to look, and love can be shown in many ways—whether that be reading a book before bed or giving someone a hug when they need it.



To buy: Love Makes a Family $7.98; amazon.com

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

Amazon

Anytime you can get two toys in one, it’s a win! This reversible octopus plushie has two sides to it and to switch between the two you turn the plushie inside-out. On one side the octopus is a smiling pink octopus, while the other side has a darker pink color with a winky face, cheeky enough for Valentine’s Day.



To buy: TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie $15; amazon.com

3D String Art Kit for Kids

Amazon

Older kids love to add personality to their bedroom décor and this DIY string light will be the Valentine’s Day gift that keeps giving. Ideal for older kids, this kit has everything needed to make a heart-shaped LED light made of strings.



To buy: 3D String Art Kit for Kids $14.99; amazon.com

Sticker by Number: Valentine's Day

Amazon

For some quiet independent play, this sticker-by-number art book is an alternative to coloring, using small colored square stickers to create a picture. It offers 10 Valentine’s Day themed-pages and all the stickers your kiddo will need to let their creativity flow.



To buy: Sticker by Number: Valentine's Day $9.98; amazon.com

Would You Rather Book for Kids

Amazon

In parenting, it’s a really fun phase when kids learn about jokes and start trying their own out. This book is full of fun, playful games and jokes, which means the home will be full of giggles, and there’s nothing that screams love more than that!



To buy: Would You Rather Book for Kids $8.99; amazon.com

Colorful Doodle Board Drawing Tablet

Amazon

Have an artist at home? This Doodle Board Drawing Tablet will ensure they don’t run out of paper or crayons while working on their next big artistic adventure. It’s perfect for before-bed slow down, car rides, or taking an important brain break at school.

To buy: Colorful Doodle Board Drawing Tablet $10.99; amazon.com

Kids Toy Ukulele

Amazon

What’s music to your kids’ ears this Valentine’s Day? A ukulele, of course! This beginner musical instrument is the perfect size for little hands that want to learn how to pluck, strum, and discover their own beat from within.



To buy: Kids Toy Ukulele $13.99; amazon.com

Play Princess Tent

Walmart

Make-believe is a staple of childhood and with so many favorite childhood tales centering around love in some way, this castle will fit right into that world. It’s easy to set up, offers lots of opportunities for imaginative play, and perhaps most importantly, easy to pack away and store.



To buy: Children's Play Princess Tent $14.99; amazon.com