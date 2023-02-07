Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to let everyone in your life—kids, friends, and of course, your significant other—know how much you love them. The holiday may be right around the corner but it’s not too late to get the mom in your life (or yourself!) something special. So before you panic-buy flowers from the grocery store, here are some meaningful last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for moms that will arrive just in time for February 14.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Mom

If you’re drawing a blank on what to get the mom in your life, we’ve got you. The most important thing is to pick something that will show her how much you care. The best gifts are thoughtful and can be used all year round. That way, any time she cozies up in her favorite comfy robe, sips from her stemless wine cup, or burns a candle under the candle warmer lamp she first eyed on TikTok, she’ll be thinking of you.

For the Mom Who Loves to Cook

‘Tis the season for baking all the heart-shaped goodies! If you’re buying for a foodie who loves to spend time in the kitchen, you can’t go wrong with a piece of Valentine’s Day-themed cookware. If you’re looking to splurge, the Le Creuset L’Amour collection is simply *chef’s kiss*. It was love at first sight when we first laid eyes on the L’Amour cast iron soup pot, but smaller items like the kettle, heart-shaped spoon rest, and hostess tray are perfectly lovely (and more moderately priced) as well.

For the Mom Who Could Use Some TLC

Moms are usually so busy taking care of everyone else that self-care is the first thing that’s put on the back burner. This Valentine’s Day, remind her that she deserves some love, too. These luxurious self-care items are also the perfect gift to grab for yourself or any single mom in your life who could use a moment (or two) of calm.