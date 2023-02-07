News & Trends 23 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Moms That Will Arrive Just in Time Starting at just $8, they’ll be here before February 14. By Amy Stanford Published on February 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Pamela Jew Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to let everyone in your life—kids, friends, and of course, your significant other—know how much you love them. The holiday may be right around the corner but it’s not too late to get the mom in your life (or yourself!) something special. So before you panic-buy flowers from the grocery store, here are some meaningful last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for moms that will arrive just in time for February 14. Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Mom Amazon If you’re drawing a blank on what to get the mom in your life, we’ve got you. The most important thing is to pick something that will show her how much you care. The best gifts are thoughtful and can be used all year round. That way, any time she cozies up in her favorite comfy robe, sips from her stemless wine cup, or burns a candle under the candle warmer lamp she first eyed on TikTok, she’ll be thinking of you. Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajamas $88; nordstrom.com “Remember, I Love You, Mom” Ceramic Jewelry Dish $15.99 (or $15.19 for Prime members with 5% off coupon); amazon.com Candle Warmer Lamp $53.99; amazon.com Rifle Paper Co. Embroidered Keepsake Box $41.28 (was $48); riflepaperco.com Rifle Paper Co. Jardin de Paris Candle $30.96 (was $36); riflepaperco.com Stars Above Cozy Chenille Robe $25.99 (was $37.99); target.com Ted Baker ‘Harly’ Heart Stud Earrings $35.99; nordstrom.com Rifle Paper Co. Floral Stemless Wine Cup $30.06 (was $34.95); riflepaperco.com For the Mom Who Loves to Cook Amazon ‘Tis the season for baking all the heart-shaped goodies! If you’re buying for a foodie who loves to spend time in the kitchen, you can’t go wrong with a piece of Valentine’s Day-themed cookware. If you’re looking to splurge, the Le Creuset L’Amour collection is simply *chef’s kiss*. It was love at first sight when we first laid eyes on the L’Amour cast iron soup pot, but smaller items like the kettle, heart-shaped spoon rest, and hostess tray are perfectly lovely (and more moderately priced) as well. Le Creuset L’Amour Demi Kettle $90; amazon.com Le Creuset L’Amour Rectangular Hostess Tray $49.95; amazon.com Le Creuset L’Amour Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot $274.95; amazon.com Le Creuset L’Amour Heart-Shaped Cocotte $165; amazon.com Le Creuset L’Amour Heart-Shaped Spoon Rest $29.95; amazon.com Le Creuset L’Amour Mug; $26.10; amazon.com Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker $9.99; target.com Trudeau Silicone Heart Donut Pan $15.99; target.com For the Mom Who Could Use Some TLC Amazon Moms are usually so busy taking care of everyone else that self-care is the first thing that’s put on the back burner. This Valentine’s Day, remind her that she deserves some love, too. These luxurious self-care items are also the perfect gift to grab for yourself or any single mom in your life who could use a moment (or two) of calm. Aromatherapy Shower Steamers $25.63 (or $20.50 for Prime members with 20% off coupon); amazon.com Vanity Planet Facial Steamer $69.99 (was $75); amazon.com Mirakel Back Massager $43.99 or $41.79 for Prime members with 5% off coupon (was $59.99); amazon.com Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $30; nordstrom.com Calm: A Day and Night Reflection Journal $12.65; amazon.com Sonia Kashuk Rose Quartz Roller $15.99; target.com Adult Coloring Book: Relax $7.99; target.com Shop More Deals for Parents Amazon is Having an Epic Baby Sale Right Now—Here Are Our Top Picks This Wildly Popular Dyson Dupe Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Less Than $150 Right Now 20 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Kids Under $15 These 10 Super Cute Squishmallows Make the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Kids Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit