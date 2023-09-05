News & Trends Popular TOMY Highchairs Recalled After Reports of the Seats Detaching From the Bases The CPSC has gotten reports of at least 24 children falling from the highchairs. By Sari Hitchins Published on September 5, 2023 Photo: TOMY TOMY and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are warning parents to stop using their Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs, and have issued a recall. This news comes after 34 reports of the chair separating from the base. The bolts that are used to attach the seat to the base have the potential to become loose. In at least 24 cases, children were in the seats when they fell off. The CPSC says 11 of those children were hurt with injuries that include bruises and scratches. "We want to ensure that your child has only the safest products we can offer and will work to remedy this situation promptly—with your child's safety and your trust in mind," the company says in a statement on its website. Which TOMY Highchairs are Being Recalled? If you have one of the 83,000 TOMY Boon Flair or Flair Elite highchairs being recalled, here's what you need to know. The Boon Flair highchairs affected by this recall were sold between January 2008 and February 2017. According to the company, they have a gray plastic pedestal base. They come in ten different color combinations: blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue, and red/white. They cost between $230 and $250. All Boon Flair Elite highchairs are part of this recall. They have a metal pedestal base, a white and orange plastic seat, and a white tray. The affected chairs were sold between 2008 and 2009 for about $380. All of the highchairs were sold nationally at stores like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, and Toys 'R' Us. They were also sold on those retailers' websites as well as Amazon and Walmart. There were also about 2,850 of these highchairs sold in Canada. Where Can I Find the Highchair Model Number? To figure out if your highchair is affected, the company says you should take a look at the label. You can find it under the base of the chair. The Flair Elite highchair model number is B751. There are several model numbers being recalled of the Flair. You can check the list below to see if yours is among them. Model Number Colors B701 Blue/White B702 White/Orange B703 Pink/White B704 Green/White B706 White/Orange B707 White/Blue B708 Red/White B709 Red/White B716 Green/White B717 White/Orange B718 White/Blue B731 White/Orange B10147 Gray/Green B11068 White/No Pad B11069 Gray/No Pad B11401 White/Gray What Should I Do if I Have a TOMY Flair or Flair Elite Highchair? If you have one of the affected highchairs, first and foremost, stop using it. You can contact TOMY for a free repair kit. They'll send you everything you need to fix the highchair yourself and then you can start using it once again. You do not need to return the high chair. For more information, you can head to TOMY's website or contact the company at 866-725-4407. The Best High Chairs for Small Spaces (and Big Appetites) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Parents Urged to Stop Using Recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers After Infant Deaths Calico Critters Recalls 3.2 Million Toys After Kids' Deaths Stokke Recalls High Chair Due to Fall Concerns The Best Hoverboards for Futuristic (But Still Safe!) Fun Outside Mom Speaks Out After Her Baby Dies While Using Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper The 9 Best Stroller and Car Seat Combos for Families on the Go The 10 Best Baby Swings to Soothe Your Fussy Little One, Tested by Parents New Safety Guidelines Recommended for Nursing Pillows After Infant Deaths A Mortician and TikToker Warns Parents Against Using Crib Tents The Best Kids’ Bikes That Will Foster a Lifelong Love of Riding Which Cars Have the Best Fit for Car Seats? AAP Says Weighted Sleep Sacks Are Unsafe for Babies Mom Shares Scary Warning About Popular Reusable Water Balloons The Best Crib Mattresses of 2023 for Safe, Sweet Baby Sleep Manhattan Ball Activity Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard Why Do Baby Formula Recalls Keep Happening? Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies