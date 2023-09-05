Popular TOMY Highchairs Recalled After Reports of the Seats Detaching From the Bases

The CPSC has gotten reports of at least 24 children falling from the highchairs.

By Sari Hitchins
Published on September 5, 2023
TOMY and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are warning parents to stop using their Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs, and have issued a recall. This news comes after 34 reports of the chair separating from the base. The bolts that are used to attach the seat to the base have the potential to become loose. In at least 24 cases, children were in the seats when they fell off. The CPSC says 11 of those children were hurt with injuries that include bruises and scratches.

"We want to ensure that your child has only the safest products we can offer and will work to remedy this situation promptly—with your child's safety and your trust in mind," the company says in a statement on its website.

Which TOMY Highchairs are Being Recalled?

If you have one of the 83,000 TOMY Boon Flair or Flair Elite highchairs being recalled, here's what you need to know.

The Boon Flair highchairs affected by this recall were sold between January 2008 and February 2017. According to the company, they have a gray plastic pedestal base. They come in ten different color combinations: blue/white, white/orange, pink/white, green/white, gray/green, white, gray, white/gray, white/blue, and red/white. They cost between $230 and $250.

All Boon Flair Elite highchairs are part of this recall. They have a metal pedestal base, a white and orange plastic seat, and a white tray. The affected chairs were sold between 2008 and 2009 for about $380.

All of the highchairs were sold nationally at stores like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, and Toys 'R' Us. They were also sold on those retailers' websites as well as Amazon and Walmart.

There were also about 2,850 of these highchairs sold in Canada.

Where Can I Find the Highchair Model Number?

To figure out if your highchair is affected, the company says you should take a look at the label. You can find it under the base of the chair.

The Flair Elite highchair model number is B751. There are several model numbers being recalled of the Flair. You can check the list below to see if yours is among them.

 Model Number Colors 
 B701  Blue/White
 B702  White/Orange
 B703  Pink/White
B704   Green/White
 B706  White/Orange
 B707  White/Blue
B708   Red/White
 B709  Red/White
 B716  Green/White
B717   White/Orange
 B718  White/Blue
 B731  White/Orange
 B10147  Gray/Green
 B11068  White/No Pad
 B11069  Gray/No Pad
B11401 White/Gray

What Should I Do if I Have a TOMY Flair or Flair Elite Highchair?

If you have one of the affected highchairs, first and foremost, stop using it. You can contact TOMY for a free repair kit. They'll send you everything you need to fix the highchair yourself and then you can start using it once again. You do not need to return the high chair.

For more information, you can head to TOMY's website or contact the company at 866-725-4407.

