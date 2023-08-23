I Bought a Potty Stool for My Constipated 4-Year-Old and Was Shocked at How Well It Worked

We have been dealing with the “c” word in our house: constipation. For weeks now, my four-year-old has been complaining of stomach pains and “not being able to get her poop” out.

I have coached her like a doula guiding a parent through labor, held her as she pushed with all her might, and made a late-night dash to the store for juice and child laxatives.

Compounding the issue is that my daughter also struggles to use the toilet on her own because she once pinched her butt cheek hopping up on the seat (the horror) and is now terrified of it happening again. Which is understandable, but still frustrating when I have to stop what I’m doing 19,947 times a day to help her.

So a few weeks ago, in a bid of desperation to ward off the constipation and save my own sanity, I ordered a toilet stool off Amazon—aka a “squatty potty”—and to my surprise, it’s turning out to be helpful not just for her, but for the whole family.

Using the “poop stool,” as my family has taken to calling it, has allowed my daughter to get over some of her fear of using the toilet on her own, which was part of the constipation issue in the first place. It’s also allowed her to be more comfortable while sitting and during any bouts of constipation, I can let her sit on the toilet for longer periods of time without fear of her legs falling asleep.

And without going into too much detail, let’s just say the stool is also helpful for adult bathroom health as well. If you have a partner who spends too much time in the bathroom, it turns out that optimum positioning speeds up the time needed to poop. Who knew?

Amazon

To buy: Bamboo Toilet Stool, $20 (was $23) amazon.com

If you haven’t heard of toilet stools before, they’re designed to turn your body into a lean mean pooping machine. In 2019, Time explained that “defecation postural modification devices” can help alleviate constipation and lead to more thorough emptying of the bowels because they prime the body in a proper “poop position” more than just sitting on the toilet alone.

Toilet stools may be especially helpful for younger kids, whose feet don’t reach the floor yet. I mean, just imagine trying to poop with your feet dangling—it wouldn’t be easy.

This stool gives younger children a place to prop their feet and relax their pelvic floor more in order to pass a bowel movement. As a bonus, if your child needs help climbing up onto the toilet, the potty stool also serves as a convenient step stool, too. I personally opted for a Bamboo Toilet Stool because it’s discreet, has a curved design that fits neatly around the toilet so it’s not in the way, is made of modern and neutral bamboo wood, and it just so happened to be on sale.

Amazon

To buy: Bamboo Toilet Stool, $20 (was $23) amazon.com

My husband put the stool together for me in about two minutes flat and because he’s a professional woodworker, he wanted me to inform all the fellow parents out there that the stool is actually made of real wood, which for an Amazon purchase, impressed him.

I would recommend checking the dimensions against your own toilet bowl and your child because the stool only measures 6.5 inches in height, so shorter kids might need a taller stool to get the full benefit.

In our family, however, my preschooler happens to be tall for her age, so it works for both her and the rest of the family as a toilet stool. This particular potty stool has over 500 five-star ratings on Amazon and fellow satisfied shoppers of all ages have apparently found it to be helpful.

Amazon

To buy: Bamboo Toilet Stool $20 (was $23); amazon.com

“This stool allows me to sit in the optimal position for using the bathroom,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “It tucks neatly out of the way under the commode when not in use. Excellent for a small bathroom. And it’s cute too.”

Other shoppers noted that the stool is multi-use for families.

“I like that it looks a lot nicer in my half bath (used by guests) than the plastic ones,” pointed out another Amazon shopper. “And also has enough space that my kid can use it as a step stool for the sink so it’s multi-purpose”

We’ve personally found that the toilet stool has eased our daughter’s constipation and while she still experiences it from time to time, I’m glad I purchased it because if she’s on the toilet for a longer period of time, I know she can at least be more comfortable during her bathroom session.

Of course, if she starts to experience prolonged constipation or if the issue doesn’t improve, I will be speaking to her pediatrician, but for now, and with the occasional bout of shy bowels, the toilet stool seems to be doing the trick. Well, that, and the episodes of Curious George I let her watch on while she’s on there. Whatever works.

If the aesthetics of this particular bamboo stool doesn’t work for your taste, there are lots more options at Amazon.

More Toilet Stools at Amazon

Tushy Ottoman

Amazon

To buy: Tushy Ottoman $60 (was $75)

Bluewest Acacia Foldable Bathroom Stool

Amazon

To buy: Bluewest Acacia Foldable Bathroom Stool $30

Easgoer Bamboo Poop Stool

Amazon

To buy: Easgoer Bamboo Poop Stool $27 (was $50)

Pantula Toilet Stool

Amazon

To buy: Pantula Toilet Stool $24



Strongtek Bamboo Toilet Stool

Amazon

To buy: Strongtek Bamboo Toilet Stool $36 (was $40)