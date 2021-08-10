Target Is Having a Nursery Furniture Sale With Major Savings on Toddler Beds—Up to $110 Off

Not sure whether your child is ready to sleep in a ″big kid″ bed? Experts don't give an exact age for transitioning to a toddler bed, but they do say it's a good idea to do so before they start their escape routine (so they don't hurt themselves). This could be anywhere between 18 to 24 months, but sometimes it's earlier or later. Even if they haven't crawled out, you may want to make the switch by age 2 because the longer you wait, the more attached they may get to their crib.