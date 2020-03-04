Preparing for Preschool

Is your kid ready for preschool? Here's how to prepare your toddler for his time away and how to ease the adjustment. Here you'll learn what to consider if your preschooler isn't potty trained, still needs a mid-day nap, and other things you haven't even considered.

This Sweet New Video Reminds Us Playtime Is Learning Time, Too
Fisher-Price's heartwarming video shows real kids learning about the world through play.
Must-Have Supplies for the First Day of School
We asked Jan Harp Domene, national president of the PTA, to explain what stuff your little student really needs to bring on the first day of school.
Get Your Toddler Ready to Go Back to School
These summertime activities will help your little one get ready for the first day.
Prepare Your Toddler for Preschool
Get your toddler engaged and ready for higher learning with these do-at-home activities.
The Super Cool Guide to School
Our panel of pros will help your kid get a spectacular start and have an A+ year.
Easing Into School
Starting school can make even the most independent kid beg to stay by your side. These tactics will help you handle separation anxiety.
Preparing Your Child for Preschool
You don't need to buy flash cards to get your child ready for the classroom. These are the skills she really needs to succeed.
Can You Steer Your Kids Toward College...Starting in Pre-K?
Could Your Kid's Preschool Program Help Fight Childhood Obesity?
3 Reasons Universal Preschool Is Valuable
Good News for Early Childhood Care!
Include Kids with Disabilities in the Classroom for Language Benefits

What the Annual 'Kids Count' Report Discovered About U.S. Kids

Early Childhood Education Safety Bill Reauthorized by U.S. Senate
Preschoolers Surprise Researchers with Algebra Skills
Preschool Access Growing Across the U.S.
Childhood Obesity's 3 Top Risk Factors Identified
Regular Napping May Help Children Learn
Obesity Rates for Low-Income Preschoolers Fall in 18 States
Hand Gesturing May Point to Child's Intelligence
Autistic Kids Benefit from Early Intervention Regardless of Treatment Model
The 6 Myths of Early Childhood Education
Did a Preschool Teacher Put Sleeping Pills in Kids' Sippy Cups?
Study: Preschool Sets Kids on the Road to Success
Report: Half of Preschoolers Don't Play Outside
Study: Kids Don't Play Enough at Day Care, and Parents Are the Problem
Swedish Preschool Provides Genderless Environment
Kids Who Attend Preschool Less Likely to Become Criminals
The Coolest Preschool Supplies
4 Little Lessons Kids Need Before Starting School
Curing a Sugar Junkie
Easing Preschool Jitters
Expert Q+A: Are We Ready for Preschool?
