Preschool Issues

School Anxiety in Children: Causes, Signs, and What to Do
For children who don’t like separation, the daily drop-off can be challenging. Follow these tips for easing school anxiety in daycare, preschool, and the elementary years.
Be the Teacher's Pet: Working with Your Child's Teacher
When you get along with the teacher, your kid benefits big-time. Check out our tips to make a good first impression -- and build a great parent-teacher relationship.
"Should My Twins Be in the Same Class?"
When twins are each other's best friend, should they be classmates as well?
Inclusion: Doing Our Best for All Children
Including kids with special needs in programs for kids without them is a growing practice. Here's what you need to know about inclusion.
First-Day Jitters: Getting Kids Excited to Start Preschool
Going to preschool is a big rite of passage. Here, tips to make it go smoothly.
Gifted Kids
What smart parents need to know.