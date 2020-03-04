Preschool Issues

Starting preschool may not be a big deal to you, but it likely will be for your child. Here you'll learn how to make school less scary, and more.

School Anxiety in Children: Causes, Signs, and What to Do
For children who don’t like separation, the daily drop-off can be challenging. Follow these tips for easing school anxiety in daycare, preschool, and the elementary years.
Be the Teacher's Pet: Working with Your Child's Teacher
When you get along with the teacher, your kid benefits big-time. Check out our tips to make a good first impression -- and build a great parent-teacher relationship.
"Should My Twins Be in the Same Class?"
When twins are each other's best friend, should they be classmates as well?
Inclusion: Doing Our Best for All Children
Including kids with special needs in programs for kids without them is a growing practice. Here's what you need to know about inclusion.
First-Day Jitters: Getting Kids Excited to Start Preschool
Going to preschool is a big rite of passage. Here, tips to make it go smoothly.
Gifted Kids
What smart parents need to know.
The Homeschool Revolution
Why are more and more parents bailing out of the public schools and signing on to teach their own children? The answer may surprise you.
Make School Less Scary
The 7 most common fears children have -- and how to overcome them.
