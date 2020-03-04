Preschool Curriculum

In preschool, your child will start learning the ABCs, colors, counting, and more. Arguably the most important learning will be in the form of socializing and making friends. She'll learn how to share, and use words to work out conflict with others.Here we offer information to parents who want to understand more about preschool curriculum.

7 Things to Know About the Reggio Emilia Approach
Reggio Emilia is an approach to early childhood teaching named after the Italian city where it originated. Here's everything parents need to know about this educational philosophy.
Your Kid's Preschool Teacher Probably Barely Earns More Than Your Manicurist: Report
According to a new report from the Department of Education, preschool teachers make woefully little money despite being so important to our children's development.
Preschool: 8 Things You Need to Know
What to do when, and what your toddler needs from his preschool.
Is Your Child Ready for School?
Consider the pros and cons of waiting another year when your child is on the young side.
Why Preschool Matters
Childhood experts agree: Attending a high-quality program prepares kids for kindergarten and beyond. But finding the best option for your child takes time and research. To get you started, we've answered your biggest questions.
What Kids Really Learn in Preschool
It's much more than circle time and sharing.
Conference Time: What to Ask the Teacher
Michele Borba, EdD, a former teacher and mom of three, has worked with hundreds of school divisions and PTA groups. She recently offered insight on our Community Boards about how to maximize your parent-teacher conference time. Here is her advice.
Advice from Preschool Teachers
Preschool teachers are often fabulous at nurturing independence, cooperation, patience, and self-control in young kids. Why? They've developed an arsenal of tactics for dealing with kids of every possible personality. And they don't get bogged down by mommy guilt. Here are their classroom-tested tips for solving common behavior issues like getting little kids to share, listen, clean up, and more.
Repeating Kindergarten: The Pros and Cons According to Experts
Your Preschool Questions, Answered
Preschool Curriculum: What Your Child Will Learn
Your Child from 34 to 36 months: Learning & Feeling
