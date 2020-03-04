Preschool Curriculum

7 Things to Know About the Reggio Emilia Approach
Reggio Emilia is an approach to early childhood teaching named after the Italian city where it originated. Here's everything parents need to know about this educational philosophy.
Your Kid's Preschool Teacher Probably Barely Earns More Than Your Manicurist: Report
According to a new report from the Department of Education, preschool teachers make woefully little money despite being so important to our children's development.
Preschool: 8 Things You Need to Know
Is Your Child Ready for School?
Consider the pros and cons of waiting another year when your child is on the young side.
Why Preschool Matters
Childhood experts agree: Attending a high-quality program prepares kids for kindergarten and beyond. But finding the best option for your child takes time and research. To get you started, we've answered your biggest questions.
What Kids Really Learn in Preschool
It's much more than circle time and sharing.