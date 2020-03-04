Starting Preschool

6 Things to Know About Magnet Schools
Magnet schools are public schools that offer a specific theme or curriculum for students. Learn more about magnet programs and if it is the right option for your children.
7 Things to Know About the Reggio Emilia Approach
Reggio Emilia is an approach to early childhood teaching named after the Italian city where it originated. Here's everything parents need to know about this educational philosophy.
Getting the "Mean Teacher" Was The Best Thing for My Daughter & Our Family
"Mrs. X was not only getting our daughter ready for Kindergarten, she was preparing us, her parents, as well."
Sweden's Testing Out Gender-Neutral Preschools
Would you send your child to a school that emphasized gender neutrality?
This Mother-Son Back-to-School Photo is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
This mom sent her son back to school on the same day as she started a new program—and they documented the big day in an adorable photo.
Your Kid's Preschool Teacher Probably Barely Earns More Than Your Manicurist: Report
According to a new report from the Department of Education, preschool teachers make woefully little money despite being so important to our children's development.