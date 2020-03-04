Starting Preschool

Early education starts with choosing the right preschool. Here you'll learn how to do that. Plus, we'll teach you how to prepare your child for preschool, how to ease her transition, encourage friendships, make the most of play and learning time, and more.

6 Things to Know About Magnet Schools
Magnet schools are public schools that offer a specific theme or curriculum for students. Learn more about magnet programs and if it is the right option for your children.
7 Things to Know About the Reggio Emilia Approach
Reggio Emilia is an approach to early childhood teaching named after the Italian city where it originated. Here's everything parents need to know about this educational philosophy.
Getting the "Mean Teacher" Was The Best Thing for My Daughter & Our Family
"Mrs. X was not only getting our daughter ready for Kindergarten, she was preparing us, her parents, as well."
Sweden's Testing Out Gender-Neutral Preschools
Would you send your child to a school that emphasized gender neutrality?
This Mother-Son Back-to-School Photo is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
This mom sent her son back to school on the same day as she started a new program—and they documented the big day in an adorable photo.
Your Kid's Preschool Teacher Probably Barely Earns More Than Your Manicurist: Report
According to a new report from the Department of Education, preschool teachers make woefully little money despite being so important to our children's development.
This Sweet New Video Reminds Us Playtime Is Learning Time, Too
Fisher-Price's heartwarming video shows real kids learning about the world through play.
Must-Have Supplies for the First Day of School
We asked Jan Harp Domene, national president of the PTA, to explain what stuff your little student really needs to bring on the first day of school.
How do I find out about my child's day at preschool?
How can I boost my son's confidence when it comes to reading aloud?
How can I help prepare a soon-to-be preschooler?
Should I take my 3-year-old, who has developed severe anxiety about preschool after being perfectly settled, out of preschool until next year?

What to do with preschool-resistant child?

Preschool Prerequisites
8 Questions to Ask When Looking at Preschools
School Anxiety in Children: Causes, Signs, and What to Do
Preschool: 8 Things You Need to Know
Is Your Child Ready for School?
Why Preschool Matters
What Kids Really Learn in Preschool
Prepare Your Toddler for Preschool
Conference Time: What to Ask the Teacher
Advice from Preschool Teachers
Repeating Kindergarten: The Pros and Cons According to Experts
Your Preschool Questions, Answered
Preparing Your Child for Preschool
Can You Steer Your Kids Toward College...Starting in Pre-K?
Could Your Kid's Preschool Program Help Fight Childhood Obesity?
3 Reasons Universal Preschool Is Valuable
18 Tips for Overcoming Separation Anxiety on the First Day of Preschool
What's Your Child's Separation Anxiety Style?
A Parent's Guide to Separation Anxiety in Toddlers
Good News for Early Childhood Care!
How to Help a Child With Separation Anxiety Before Preschool
Ease First-Day Jitters
Why Play Is Important in Preschool Classrooms
The Cling Thing: How to Ease Separation Anxiety
Include Kids with Disabilities in the Classroom for Language Benefits
