When will my child stop napping?

A: Studies show that many children stop taking naps at around age 4, but some experts say that may be too soon. Daytime sleep remains important for kids during the preschool years and even throughout kindergarten. If your child falls asleep easily at naptime, it's a sign he still needs a daytime snooze. You'll know its time to stop if your child is consistently fidgety and restless at naptime, doesn't have meltdowns in the late afternoon when he misses his nap, or starts having trouble falling asleep at his regular bedtime on days he naps. --Rebecca R. Kahlenberg