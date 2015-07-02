What's the best time for my child to take a nap?
Advertisement
Q: I'd like my child to take one nap a day. What's the best time for her to take it?
A: For nearly all children, the morning nap disappears sometime between 12 and 21 months. The exception is when a child goes to sleep too late at night and wakes up tired, in which he's likely to nap during the morning hours and may not fall asleep again in the afternoon. That's a sign that he needs to get to bed earlier in the evenings. The best time for a once-a-day nap is early afternoon. Don't let your child sleep past three or four o'clock -- you should allow for at least four hours between the end of an afternoon nap and bedtime. --Rebecca R. Kahlenberg
Originally published in Parents magazine, November 2004. Updated 2009
Answered by Parents Team
Comments