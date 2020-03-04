Sleep Schedule

How many hours of sleep does your toddler need each day? And how does that change as she graduates to preschool? Here you'll learn about your toddler's sleep schedule and find ideas for structuring resting hours.

Most Recent

The 17 Best Kids Mattresses for Every Age and Type of Sleeper
There are many factors to consider when choosing the right mattress for your child. Read on to find out what to look for, then pick out your favorite from our handpicked list.
6 Sleep Hacks for Kids That Really Work
These sleep-inducing tricks and tips worked for other parents and they just might work for your family. 
Research Pinpoints 3 Key Ways to Reduce Your Child's Risk of Obesity
A new study has linked childhood obesity to inconsistent routines around mealtime, screen time, and, most importantly, bedtime. 
Managing Morning Mayhem and Winning Bedtime Battles
Your child has infinite filibuster tactics to avoid being rushed out the door or whisked off to bed. But these wise ideas are sure to bring a calmer a.m. and p.m.
Thanks, Science! Researchers Confirm Earlier Bedtimes are Healthier for Toddlers
Here's why putting your toddler to bed at 8 p.m. could benefit his health in a decade.
Is Summer Messing With Your Kids' Sleep Schedule?
Do longer days mean later bedtimes in your house? Here's why a consistent sleep schedule is still important.
More Sleep Schedule

Bedtime Bargaining
Enforcing bedtime rules is difficult for many parents. But following these simple guidelines can help you stick to a routine that both you and your child will appreciate.
Routines Make Bedtime Fun
Getting a child to bed every evening can be a real challenge. The trick is establishing a comforting nighttime routine that is both fun and soothing.
5 Best Baby Sleep Apps for a Better Bedtime
Routines Matter: 4 Ways to Set a Smart Toddler Schedule
Good Nights: 4 Sleep Solutions for Your Preschooler's Bedtime
Secrets to a Good Night's Sleep

The Age-by-Age Guide to Better Bedtimes

Want to help your kids fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up in their own bed? Check out these expert-approved guidelines on creating better bedtimes by age.

