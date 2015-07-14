10 Common Naptime Problems and Solutions

The Problem: You never know when your baby's going to nap each day, so you're not sure when you can shower or make a phone call.

The Solution: Set a schedule. It's normal for your newborn to snooze on and off all day, but between 3 and 4 months, their sleep should consolidate into two or three longer naps. This routine will make your day more predictable, and it also helps your baby recognize what to expect. Try this schedule from Suzy Giordano, author of Twelve Hours' Sleep by Twelve Weeks Old: a morning nap about two hours after waking, and an afternoon nap about two or three hours after the morning nap ends. (Until around 9 months, most babies will also take a 30-minute catnap late in the day.)

Once you have the general routine in place, make your schedule as firm or as flexible as you prefer. Though things don't always run like clockwork—sometimes your baby will wake early or won't fall asleep—the schedule can seem like a lifesaver overall.