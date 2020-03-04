Napping

Twitter Is Obsessed With the Way One Dad Followed Instructions to Put His Baby to Bed
Dads everywhere are coming to his defense, while moms are cracking up. 
Here's a Major Reason to Encourage Your Preschooler to Nap
Nap time isn't just a break for parents. A new study finds sleep offers important advantages for preschoolers' development.
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
If your kids are struggling to get through the night, try these helpful sleep tweaks for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
This Mom Turns Her Twins' Naptime Into Epic Adventures on Instagram
They've DJ-ed a party, hung out with Snoopy, and traveled into space, all without ever leaving their beds.
This Mom Hilariously Nails the Struggle to Keep a Toddler Awake in the Car
Watch this mom hilariously try pretty much everything to keep her toddler awake during a car ride.
Is Your Child Too Old to Nap?
How to know when (or if!) it's time to ditch the daytime snooze.
10 Common Naptime Problems and Solutions
If your baby has trouble sleeping during the day, check out these simple solutions to typical naptime problems. Your little one will be snoozing away in no time!
Encouraging Naptime
By 3, many children resist naps. We've got some tips on how to get your little one to cooperate with some "quiet time" every day.
"I Don't Wanna Nap!"
Behavior Q&A: Class Conflict
How to Help Your Toddler Nap
The Importance of Self-Talk During Naptime
