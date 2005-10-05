Nighttime Fears and How to Deal With Them

This is an age when many children begin to develop new fears -- of monsters, the dark, animals, objects -- while still nursing an intense fear of separation from Mom and Dad. Not surprisingly, bedtime is when fears and anxieties often surface most. No matter how silly they may seem, you should never belittle your child's fears; they're very real to her. Try to be sympathetic and reassuring, and, if you have to, make special accommodations, such as keeping a nightlight on to calm your child down so she can fall sleep.With all these fears brewing, it's only natural that a 2-year-old will have an occasional nightmare. If a scary dream awakens your child, give him a soothing hug and encourage him to talk about the dream the next day. Even classic kid movies contain images that may frighten some youngsters. Monitor closely what television shows and videos your child is watching, especially as the hour gets closer to his bedtime.