Sleep Issues

Why Sleep Meditation Works for Kids and How to Try It
Meditation can help young children release energy, process concerns, and find comfort at night. Try these simple steps to see if sleep meditation can make bedtime easier for your child—and family!
How to Sleep Train Toddlers and Big Kids
I’m a pediatric sleep specialist who has seen it all, and I’m here to tell you that it’s not too late to get your child to (happily) stay in his own bed all night long.
This Baby Definitely Isn't a Morning Person
Who can blame this toddler for not feeling like getting out of bed in the morning?
This Calculator Will Tell You How Much Sleep You've Lost to Parenthood
The amount of sleep you've lost since becoming a parent will literally exhaust you.
6 Biggest Family Sleep Questions, Answered
We asked experts to troubleshoot real-life scenarios in which parents and kids are left struggling to get a good night's sleep.
If Your Kid Can't Sleep, You May Want to Toss the Touchscreen
A new study has found that the more time young kids spend using touchscreen devices, the more likely they are to have trouble sleeping.