Sleep Issues

Sometimes your toddler just won't sleep through the night. Here you'll learn how to figure out what's standing between your toddler and a restful night's sleep with our guide to common sleep issues (there's quite a few!).

Why Sleep Meditation Works for Kids and How to Try It
Meditation can help young children release energy, process concerns, and find comfort at night. Try these simple steps to see if sleep meditation can make bedtime easier for your child—and family!
How to Sleep Train Toddlers and Big Kids
I’m a pediatric sleep specialist who has seen it all, and I’m here to tell you that it’s not too late to get your child to (happily) stay in his own bed all night long.
This Baby Definitely Isn't a Morning Person
Who can blame this toddler for not feeling like getting out of bed in the morning?
This Calculator Will Tell You How Much Sleep You've Lost to Parenthood
The amount of sleep you've lost since becoming a parent will literally exhaust you.
6 Biggest Family Sleep Questions, Answered
We asked experts to troubleshoot real-life scenarios in which parents and kids are left struggling to get a good night's sleep.
If Your Kid Can't Sleep, You May Want to Toss the Touchscreen
A new study has found that the more time young kids spend using touchscreen devices, the more likely they are to have trouble sleeping.
Kids Who Are Bad Sleepers in Preschool May Have Behavior Problems Later On
According to a new study, kids who don't get enough sleep during preschool are more likely to have problems with attention, emotional control, and peer relationships.
Whoa: Lack of Sleep Affects Kids' Brains Differently Than Adults
Here's one more reason to make sure your kids are getting enough sleep.
Soothing Sick Kids in the Wee Hours
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
Is Never Getting Enough Sleep Better Than Sometimes Getting Too Much?
30 Excuses Toddlers Use to Thwart Bedtime

How to Get a Toddler to Sleep

Is your child awake when he should be snoozing? Get the solutions to common toddler bedtime issues with this handy sleep training guide. 

Solutions for Kids' Sleep Problems
Dealing with Toddler Sleep Regression
"Will My 2-Year-Old Sleep Through the Night?"
Signs of Sleep Apnea in Children and How to Help
Making the Change from Crib to Bed
Establishing Bedtime Rituals
Keeping Your Tot in the Crib
Persistent Sleep Problems
Sleep Troubles
Managing Bedtime Power Struggles
Nighttime Fears and How to Deal With Them
Bedtime Battles
Your Toughest Sleep Problems Solved
Night Fears
Sleep Makeovers for Toddlers
Overcoming Sleep Struggles
Sleep Advice From Dr. Jodi Mindell
How to Help with Nighttime Fears
Dr. Alan Greene on Bedtime Battles
Dr. Alan Greene on Letting Go of the Bedtime Bottle
Dr. Alan Greene on Night Terrors
Nighttime Fears: Why? What to Do?
Dr. Alan Greene on Sleep Disturbances
