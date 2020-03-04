Co-Sleeping

Co-sleeping is when a baby sleeps near or in the same bed as one or both parents instead of a separate room. Here you'll learn the pros and cons of sharing a family bed with both your spouse and your toddler.

Bedtime at the Biggs House
Routine? What routine, writes our cover mom and actress Jenny Mollen, whose adventure trying to get her older son to, please, fall asleep will sound oh so familiar.
13 Things Nobody Told You About Bed-Sharing With Kids
Sleeping in the same bed as your child may sound like it's all snuggles and bonding time, but here's the real version (from a mom who's been there).
Mom's Video Nails the Struggle of Sharing a Bed With Your Child
If you have ever shared a bed with a child who is more like an "octopus who is practicing some dance routine," then this video is for you.
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
If your kids are struggling to get through the night, try these helpful sleep tweaks for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
Study: Feminists More Likely to Support 'Attachment Parenting'
Milwaukee Anti-SIDS PSA Bares Shocking Image
Ohio Baby Dies in Co-Sleeping Accident
Q+A: How Can I Break My Son's Co-Sleeping Dependence?
Learn the best method to ensure a good night's sleep for everyone.
Sleeping Through the Night Alone
When Your Child Sleeps in Your Bed
Dr. Alan Greene on Weaning from the Family Bed
How to Transition a Child from the Family Bed
