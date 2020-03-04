Co-Sleeping

Bedtime at the Biggs House
Routine? What routine, writes our cover mom and actress Jenny Mollen, whose adventure trying to get her older son to, please, fall asleep will sound oh so familiar.
13 Things Nobody Told You About Bed-Sharing With Kids
Sleeping in the same bed as your child may sound like it's all snuggles and bonding time, but here's the real version (from a mom who's been there).
Mom's Video Nails the Struggle of Sharing a Bed With Your Child
If you have ever shared a bed with a child who is more like an "octopus who is practicing some dance routine," then this video is for you.
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
If your kids are struggling to get through the night, try these helpful sleep tweaks for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.