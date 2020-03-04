Sleep Basics

As your toddler gets older, her sleep patterns are likely to change. She may soon go from two naps to one; and transition from a crib to a bed. Here you'll learn what to expect of your toddler's sleep habits, how to establish a bedtime routine, win bedtime battles, and more.

Science Says Kids Who Don't Get Enough Sleep May Age Faster
New research offers yet another reason to make healthy sleep a priority in your house: It may help your kids live longer.
Science Proves What We Already Know: Enforcing Bedtimes Helps Kids Get More Sleep
Kids who get optimal sleep are happier and healthier. Enforcing their bedtimes during the week will help them reach this goal.
Science Says Moms Are Happier When Kids Go to Bed Early
It turns out, earlier bedtimes aren't just good for kids' health and well being, they're good for their moms, too! (Now can someone show this to our kids?!)
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
If your kids are struggling to get through the night, try these helpful sleep tweaks for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
How to Transition from Two Naps to One
When your kid suddenly won't go down without a fight, it may be time to switch their daily snooze routine. Here's everything parents need to know about the "two to one" nap transition.
Toddler Sleep Guidelines You Need to Know
Follow these toddler sleep tips to make sure your little one gets enough rest throughout the day.
Good Nights: 4 Sleep Solutions for Your Preschooler's Bedtime
Help your preschooler get to bed (and stay there) without a major fuss.
Our Guide to a Peaceful Naptime
There's nothing worse than a tired, cranky toddler refusing to snooze. Relax! We've got the sleep solutions to send him off to dreamland.
Have Peaceful Naptimes
Good Night, Sleep Tight! A Stress-Free Guide to Bedtime
Keeping a Sleepwalker Safe
3 Simple Steps to a Good Night's Sleep

Sleepless in America

Almost one-third of children don't get enough sleep. And the more experts focus on the causes, the more they are finding that nighttime disturbances are linked to other childhood problems. Read on for the newest research breakthroughs and expert strategies to solve common bedtime battles.

