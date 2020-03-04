Sleep

Basic sleep tips and tricks to help you and your toddler get a better night's sleep. Plus common toddler sleep issues and how to deal with them. Learn why sleep is so essential to good health, the benefits of daily napping, and more. Happy dreams.

Most Recent

The 17 Best Kids Mattresses for Every Age and Type of Sleeper
There are many factors to consider when choosing the right mattress for your child. Read on to find out what to look for, then pick out your favorite from our handpicked list.
Target Is Having a Nursery Furniture Sale With Major Savings on Toddler Beds—Up to $110 Off
Don't wait for your kids to start hopping out of their crib!
Mom Has Genius Trick to Get Her Kid to Sleep And It's Worth Trying
One mom is kissing sleepless nights goodbye, and she shared her secret with Reddit.
How Safe Are Floor Beds for Babies and Toddlers?
If you've been wondering if a Montessori floor bed would work for your toddler or baby, here's the scoop on the benefits, plus safety tips and decorating ideas.
Why Sleep Meditation Works for Kids and How to Try It
Meditation can help young children release energy, process concerns, and find comfort at night. Try these simple steps to see if sleep meditation can make bedtime easier for your child—and family!
How to Sleep Train Toddlers and Big Kids
I’m a pediatric sleep specialist who has seen it all, and I’m here to tell you that it’s not too late to get your child to (happily) stay in his own bed all night long.
Advertisement

More Sleep

Dad's Trick for How to Tell If His Kid Was Fake Sleeping Turns Into a Share-Fest About Lying
This clever way of catching a child in a lie is surprisingly popular among parents.
6 Sleep Hacks for Kids That Really Work
These sleep-inducing tricks and tips worked for other parents and they just might work for your family. 
5 Bedwetting Myths Put to Rest, From a Pediatrician Parent
Bedtime at the Biggs House
8 Important Ways Sleep Helps Your Child Grow
Twitter Is Obsessed With the Way One Dad Followed Instructions to Put His Baby to Bed

This Baby Definitely Isn't a Morning Person

Who can blame this toddler for not feeling like getting out of bed in the morning?

All Sleep

If Your Kid Can't Sleep, You May Want to Toss the Touchscreen
Research Pinpoints 3 Key Ways to Reduce Your Child's Risk of Obesity
Kids Who Are Bad Sleepers in Preschool May Have Behavior Problems Later On
13 Things Nobody Told You About Bed-Sharing With Kids
Here's a Major Reason to Encourage Your Preschooler to Nap
Mom's Video Nails the Struggle of Sharing a Bed With Your Child
Managing Morning Mayhem and Winning Bedtime Battles
Whoa: Lack of Sleep Affects Kids' Brains Differently Than Adults
Soothing Sick Kids in the Wee Hours
Stop Sabotaging Your Kid's Sleep
This Mom Turns Her Twins' Naptime Into Epic Adventures on Instagram
Thanks, Science! Researchers Confirm Earlier Bedtimes are Healthier for Toddlers
What's Up Moms Confess: Ways to Shorten Bedtime
Is Summer Messing With Your Kids' Sleep Schedule?
This Mom Hilariously Nails the Struggle to Keep a Toddler Awake in the Car
Parents Who Don't Sleep Well Think Their Kids Don't Either
Is Never Getting Enough Sleep Better Than Sometimes Getting Too Much?
Is Your Child Too Old to Nap?
30 Excuses Toddlers Use to Thwart Bedtime
10 Common Naptime Problems and Solutions
How can I get my 20 month old to put herself to sleep at night?
When will my child stop napping?
How can I tell if my child is ready for bed?
Will an afternoon nap keep my child up later at night?
What should I do if my toddler wakes up often throughout the night?
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com