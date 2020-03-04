Toddlerproofing

9 Common Safety Rules Parents Can Eventually Let Go Of
Childproofing and following precautions is very important. But experts explain when parents can finally begin to take a step back.
5 Steps to a Safe New Home
Need help child-proofing your home? Our five safety tips can help make any house safer and more fun for your entire family.
4 New Safety Gates for Childproofing
From the surprisingly stylish to the easy-to-install, these aren't your grandma's safety gates!
3 Simple Steps to Keep Your Office Safe
Home offices are important now more than ever. For the Safe & Sound Home series on our sister site Better Homes & Gardens, we sent a style expert to make sure one family's work room is up to our safety standards.
Eye Injuries from Laundry Pods on the Rise in Young Kids
A new study shows laundry pods pose risks of chemical burns for small kids' eyes, in addition to a poison hazard if ingested.
Heart-Stopping Video Captures Toddler Rescuing His Twin Brother from Fallen Dresser
This video serves as an important reminder to parents to anchor dressers and large furniture in toddlers' rooms.