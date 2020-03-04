Toddlerproofing

Walking, running, climbing -- it's a brave new world when you've got a tot on the go. Not to mention the fact that your toddler is putting everything in his mouth. Toddlerproofing your home has its own set of rules, and we've got everything you need to know right here.

9 Common Safety Rules Parents Can Eventually Let Go Of
Childproofing and following precautions is very important. But experts explain when parents can finally begin to take a step back.
5 Steps to a Safe New Home
Need help child-proofing your home? Our five safety tips can help make any house safer and more fun for your entire family.
4 New Safety Gates for Childproofing
From the surprisingly stylish to the easy-to-install, these aren't your grandma's safety gates!
3 Simple Steps to Keep Your Office Safe
Home offices are important now more than ever. For the Safe & Sound Home series on our sister site Better Homes & Gardens, we sent a style expert to make sure one family's work room is up to our safety standards.
Eye Injuries from Laundry Pods on the Rise in Young Kids
A new study shows laundry pods pose risks of chemical burns for small kids' eyes, in addition to a poison hazard if ingested.
Heart-Stopping Video Captures Toddler Rescuing His Twin Brother from Fallen Dresser
This video serves as an important reminder to parents to anchor dressers and large furniture in toddlers' rooms.
Warning: Household Cleaners Put Toddlers at Big Risk for Dangerous Eye Injuries
Protect your toddlers from serious eye injuries by putting household cleaners up high and out of their reach.
Why the Rise of E-Cigarettes Is Especially Dangerous for Young Kids
E-cigarette exposure can be more dangerous for kids than exposure to regular cigarettes, according to a new study.
Drew Barrymore's Genius Childproofing Hack
Home Safe Home: Childproof Your Home Room by Room
