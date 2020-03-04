Safety Tips

Your toddler's safety is your number one priority. Here you'll find toddler safety tips to keep her safe at home and away.

Temperatures to Reach -50 Degrees in Some Parts of U.S.: Here's How to Stay Safe in Extreme Cold
This type of bone-chilling cold can be life-threatening.
3 Safety Lessons That Could Save Your Kid’s Life
Keep your child safe in these wary situations by teaching them what to do when you aren't around.
People! Stop Putting Essential Oils in Food Near My Kid!
No, I’m not trying to break your #bossbabe business. I just don’t want you to poison yourself or anyone else.
3 Household Products That Look Terrifyingly Like Candy
We know the swirly colors and squishy feel of laundry detergent pods can be hard for little kids to resist, but you might be surprised how many other tempting toxins you have around the house.
7 Ways to Prep Your Kids for Safe Play Outside
Your guide to a healthy and happy day outdoors—because it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.
7 Smart Things Every Family Should Do During Fire Prevention Week
A home fire is reported every 87 seconds, yet many parents say their children wouldn't know what to do if they heard a smoke alarm. Fire Prevention Week 2020 kicks off on October 4, and it's the perfect time to educate kids.
Terrifying Video Raises Important Point About Pool Safety
When it comes to keeping your kids safe in the pool, you can't possibly be too careful—and a video that's surfaced makes that point loud and clear. 
Mom Shares Urgent Warning After Daughter Suffers Heat Stroke in Her Own Bedroom
With hot temperatures in the forecast, it's important to remember that a car isn't the only place kids can suffer heat stroke.
Mom's Post Warns About the Dangers of Trampoline Parks for Toddlers
Scary News: Number of Kids Killed by Guns Is Rising Again
3 Practical Ways to Talk to Kids About Strangers
4-Year-Old Dies From Dry Drowning a Week After Swimming: Here's What Parents Need to Know

Yikes! Lawn Mowers Send 13 Kids to the ER Every Day

A new study highlights the importance of practicing lawn mower safety around kids this summer. We've got five tips for keeping them safe.

More Bad News About Flame Retardants: They May Make Your Kid a Bully
5 Poisoning Hazards for Kids You May Be Overlooking
6 Natural Ways to Grow a Lush Lawn
5 Tips to Teach Kids to Play Safely with Dogs
Eye Injuries from Laundry Pods on the Rise in Young Kids
The Real Faces of Child Abuse—and How to Prevent It
Heart-Stopping Video Captures Toddler Rescuing His Twin Brother from Fallen Dresser
Whole Grapes Cause Two Child Choking Deaths: Report Urges Awareness
4 Ways to Fireproof Your Family
Your Family's Plan in Case of a Fire
Room-by-Room Fire Hotspots
Opioid Poisonings in Toddlers Are on the Rise: What You Need to Know
Burn! 40 Percent of Top-Selling Sunscreens Don't Meet Dermatologists' Guidelines
Parents Don't Know as Much About Water Safety as They Think They Do
Do You Know How to Practice Safe Swimming?
Mom's Photo of Son Playing Where Alligator Attack Happened Shuts Down Haters
Mom's 911 Call Brings New Perspective to "Gorillagate"
5 Summer Safety Rules to Teach Your Child Now
Warning: Essential Oils Are Poisoning More and More Kids
Why the Rise of E-Cigarettes Is Especially Dangerous for Young Kids
Think Your Child Wouldn't Pick Up a Gun? Think Again.
Drew Barrymore's Genius Childproofing Hack
Why This Mom's Blog Post About Stranger Danger Sparked an Online Debate
This New Kid-Friendly Internet Search Engine Lets Parents Breathe Easier
5 Medication Mistakes Parents Make
