TikTok Mom Says These Brightly Colored Swimsuits May Keep Your Kids Safer in the Water

This is repeating advice shared by water safety experts earlier this year, though some of us definitely needed to hear it again. In February, a viral post in CPR Kids, an Australian Facebook group run by nurses, showed a photo of a pool that appears empty. Much to viewers' surprise, there is a child in a blue swimsuit at the bottom of the water, which is cloudy with sunscreen after a day of use. Then in March, aquatic safety consultants Alive Solutions published the first of its experiments showing the visibility of various swimsuit colors under water in a pool. It followed up those photos with a more striking post showing swimsuits submerged in lake water.