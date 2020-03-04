Dad's Car Seat Hack Goes Viral on TikTok, But Here's Why Experts Say It's Not a Good Idea
One dad's idea for getting his kid into a car seat looks like fun, but is it safe?
3 Car Safety Features That Are Definitely Worth The Upgrade Costs
With countless car safety features available, how do you dig through and prioritize what's needed (and worth the cost upgrade) for your family's safety? Here are three that are worth the money.
Alleged Carjacker Returns Toddler to Mom After Realizing Girl Was Inside Car He's Accused of Stealing
The child was returned unharmed to her mother.
5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Car Crash Involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach
The 5-year-old girl is in "critical condition in the hospital and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.
Here’s the Reason You Should Never Leave A Bottle of Water in Your Car
The next time you pull into your driveway, grab your bag, keys, and phone–and your water bottle, too.
As 3-Year-Old Daughter Died in Hot Patrol Car, Mississippi Cop Had Sex With Her Supervisor
Former Mississippi Gulf Coast cop Cassie Barker faces up to 20 years in prison for leaving her toddler in a hot car while she had sex with her supervisor.