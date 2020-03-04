Car Safety

Here you'll learn about car safety, including, when to transition to a booster seat, the dangers of texting and driving, and more.

Most Recent

Dad's Car Seat Hack Goes Viral on TikTok, But Here's Why Experts Say It's Not a Good Idea
One dad's idea for getting his kid into a car seat looks like fun, but is it safe?
3 Car Safety Features That Are Definitely Worth The Upgrade Costs
With countless car safety features available, how do you dig through and prioritize what's needed (and worth the cost upgrade) for your family's safety? Here are three that are worth the money.
Alleged Carjacker Returns Toddler to Mom After Realizing Girl Was Inside Car He's Accused of Stealing 
The child was returned unharmed to her mother.
5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Car Crash Involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach
The 5-year-old girl is in "critical condition in the hospital and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.
Here’s the Reason You Should Never Leave A Bottle of Water in Your Car
The next time you pull into your driveway, grab your bag, keys, and phone–and your water bottle, too.
As 3-Year-Old Daughter Died in Hot Patrol Car, Mississippi Cop Had Sex With Her Supervisor
Former Mississippi Gulf Coast cop Cassie Barker faces up to 20 years in prison for leaving her toddler in a hot car while she had sex with her supervisor.
More Car Safety

This Smart Car Seat Trick Could Keep Your Child Safe in Case of an Accident
A Michigan fire department took to Facebook to encourage parents to include their child's personal information on their car seat. 
Mom Shares a Moving Story About How a Car Seat Saved Her Son's Life
Her warning is crucial information for parents, especially in the winter.
The Hot Car Story You Haven't Heard: Could Your Preschooler Be Trapped?
Carmakers Urged to Offer Backseat Sensors to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
Mom's Post About the Day She Left Her Toddler in the Car Is a Must-Read
Kristen Bell's Kid Safety Hack Will Kind of Rock Your World

Mom's Post Is a Devastating Reminder That Car Seat Safety Is Crucial

After losing her son in a car accident because he was in the wrong car seat, this mom wants to educate other parents about car seat safety.

All Car Safety

How to Install a Car Seat: A Confused Parent's Guide
Another Baby Dies in the Back of a Hot Car
How a Tape Measure and a Scale Could Save Your Kid's Life
'Baby on Board' Sign Turns 30 -- and Welcomes a Sibling
Don't Forget Your Baby in the Car! There's an App for That
Father Charged with Murder in Toddler's Death in a Hot Car
You'd Never Forget Your Child in the Car, Right?
Car Safety Seat Rules Change Again
Britain Will Ban Smoking in Cars That Carry Kids
Car Seats Remain Dangerously Underused, Study Finds
The New Car-Seat Rules
New Car Seat Safety Standards Would Require Side-Impact Protection
Car Seat Safety Practices Differ Among Racial Groups
Preventing Accidental Gun Deaths
8 Kids Die in Hot Cars So Far This Spring
More Than 3 Million Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda Cars Recalled
Couple Killed in NYC Car Crash; Baby Born at the Scene Dies
'American Idol' Winner in Car Crash; Announces Impending Fatherhood
Most U.S. Kids Not Sitting Safely in Cars
Car Tracking Devices Not Found to Be Reliable
Car Seat Attachment Rules to Change in 2014
Teen Convicted of Homicide After Texting While Driving
ADHD Teens Face Driving Challenges
Grieving Mom Rallies for Better Rental Car Regulation
Crash Test Dummy for Older Children Unveiled
