By now your toddler is either walking or getting ready to walk. Here you'll learn how to keep her safe with our tips for toddlerproofing your home. Find out how to keep her away from lead paint, play with toys safely, and much more.

9 Common Safety Rules Parents Can Eventually Let Go Of
Childproofing and following precautions is very important. But experts explain when parents can finally begin to take a step back.
Dad's Car Seat Hack Goes Viral on TikTok, But Here's Why Experts Say It's Not a Good Idea
One dad's idea for getting his kid into a car seat looks like fun, but is it safe?
TikTok Mom Says These Brightly Colored Swimsuits May Keep Your Kids Safer in the Water
Tests show bright and neon colors are easier to see through water.
3 Car Safety Features That Are Definitely Worth The Upgrade Costs
With countless car safety features available, how do you dig through and prioritize what's needed (and worth the cost upgrade) for your family's safety? Here are three that are worth the money.
Alleged Carjacker Returns Toddler to Mom After Realizing Girl Was Inside Car He's Accused of Stealing 
The child was returned unharmed to her mother.
5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Car Crash Involving Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach
The 5-year-old girl is in "critical condition in the hospital and hasn't awoken since the crash," according to a GoFundMe page created by a family member.
Missing Boy Found Wandering St. Louis Streets With Protective Stray Pit Bull by His Side
The toddler, Kh’amorion Taylor, kept saying "puppy" after being reunited with his father.
1-Year-Old Georgia Boy Reunited with His Mom After Being Abducted from His Stroller at Gunpoint
"It was just a nightmare for five hours until finally, we got the news that they had found him," the young boy's aunt said.
Strollers Can Be Dangerous on Public Transit. Here's What Parents Should Know
Here’s the Reason You Should Never Leave A Bottle of Water in Your Car
As 3-Year-Old Daughter Died in Hot Patrol Car, Mississippi Cop Had Sex With Her Supervisor
Temperatures to Reach -50 Degrees in Some Parts of U.S.: Here's How to Stay Safe in Extreme Cold

3 Safety Lessons That Could Save Your Kid’s Life

Keep your child safe in these wary situations by teaching them what to do when you aren't around.

Mom Shares a Moving Story About How a Car Seat Saved Her Son's Life
13 Tips to Help Prevent Kids From Choking
5 Steps to a Safe New Home
4 New Safety Gates for Childproofing
7 Smart Things Every Family Should Do During Fire Prevention Week
Terrifying Video Raises Important Point About Pool Safety
The Hot Car Story You Haven't Heard: Could Your Preschooler Be Trapped?
Carmakers Urged to Offer Backseat Sensors to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
Mom Shares Urgent Warning After Daughter Suffers Heat Stroke in Her Own Bedroom
Mom's Post Warns About the Dangers of Trampoline Parks for Toddlers
Mom's Post About the Day She Left Her Toddler in the Car Is a Must-Read
Scary News: Number of Kids Killed by Guns Is Rising Again
3 Practical Ways to Talk to Kids About Strangers
4-Year-Old Dies From Dry Drowning a Week After Swimming: Here's What Parents Need to Know
Kristen Bell's Kid Safety Hack Will Kind of Rock Your World
Mom's Post Is a Devastating Reminder That Car Seat Safety Is Crucial
The Little-Known Pool Danger One Mom Is Urging Parents Not to Overlook
Yikes! Lawn Mowers Send 13 Kids to the ER Every Day
Stewie the Duck's Latest Book Is Teaching Toddlers All About Water Safety
More Kids Are Learning How to Swim, But Certain Kids Are Being Left Behind
1 in 5 Kids Killed in Car Crashes Are Not Restrained Properly
3 DIY Ways to Make Your Home Pet-Safe
3 Simple Steps to Keep Your Office Safe
Take the Parents’ Pool Pledge!
Did You Know Guns Send 16 Kids to the Hospital Every Day?
