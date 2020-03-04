Printable Flash Cards

Flash cards are a fun way to teach or reinforce early letter, number, animal, or shape recognition. Here you'll find our favorite flash cards your preschooler is sure to love.

Most Recent

Printable 3-D Shapes Flash Cards
After your kid masters recognizing basic shapes, introduce eight 3-D shapes (including cube, pyramid, and sphere) to continue her learning.
Kindergarten Sight Words List and Printables
Once your child begins increasing vocabulary and learning to read on his own, help him develop his language skills even more by learning the Dolch sight words for kindergarten.
Printable Alphabet Flash Cards
Every child needs to learn his ABCs, and these cute and colorful cards will help your toddler recognize letters.
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com