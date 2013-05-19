Printable Coloring Booklets
The Color Red
These color printables allow kids to trace letters and color objects with the appropriate hues. Afterward, each coloring worksheet can be cut along dotted lines and stapled together to form separate mini booklets.
Use bold red to color in an apple, a balloon, and a heart.
The Color Orange
Use bright orange to color in a carrot, a fish, and a fruit.
The Color Yellow
Use happy yellow to color in a sun, a duck, and a banana.
The Color Green
Use spring green to color in a frog, a cactus, and a lime.
The Color Blue
Use calming blue to color in a whale, a splash of water, and a shirt.
The Color Purple
Use royal purple to color in a flower, a bunch of grapes, and a butterfly.
The Color Brown
Use chocolate brown to color in a teddy bear, a dog, and a cookie.
The Color Black
Use pitch black to color in a bat, a penguin, and an ant.
All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Education.com. Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.