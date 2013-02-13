Printable Alphabet Coloring Pages
A Is for Apple
These alphabet coloring sheets will help little ones identify uppercase and lowercase versions of each letter. Each printable highlights a word that starts with the corresponding letter, so your child will also increase vocabulary and language skills.
A bright red apple is a delicious and healthy snack for after school.
B Is for Ball
The beach or the backyard is a cool place to toss around an inflatable ball.
C Is for Cat
This friendly cat is good company and a welcome addition to any family.
D Is for Dinosaur
Imagine a time when large and impressive dinosaurs still roamed this earth.
E Is for Elephant
This gentle and playful creature loves to eat tree bark, grasses, and fruits.
F Is for Flower
A single bloom is a lovely, sunny way to brighten up a room.
G Is for Guitar
This string instrument can be used to play favorite children's sing-along songs.
H Is for Hammer
A toy hammer can teach your child motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
I Is for Ice Cream
Cold and sweet, an ice cream cone is a perfect treat on a warm day.
J Is for Jump Rope
Get moving with skipping-rope rhymes and hand-clapping games like Jack Be Nimble and Miss Mary Mack.
K Is for Kangaroo
Kangaroos, usually found in Australia, hop and bounce like pogo sticks.
L Is for Lollipop
This swirled candy can keep kids quiet and occupied for hours.
M Is for Moon
The moon may not be made out of cheese, but one day people may call it home.
N Is for Nail
Watch out -- kids should always stay away from sharp and dangerous objects!
O Is for Octopus
With its eight tentacles, this octopus is getting ready to shake everyone's hands.
P Is for Pig
This little piggy might be on his way to the market.
Q Is for Queen
Royal members are never without a gold crown and precious jewels.
R Is for Rocket
Blast off into outer space and explore great, unknown frontiers.
S Is for Star
Wish upon a star and see dreams come true!
T Is for Teapot
Hold an afternoon tea party and invite all teddy bear and doll friends.
U Is for Umbrella
On rainy days, a colorful umbrella can make anyone smile.
V Is for Violin
The violin, an elegant cousin of the guitar, can showcase classical melodies.
W Is for Wagon
A wagon is a smart way to transport toys, stuffed animals, books, and pets.
X Is for Xylophone
Children love learning about music while banging away at this unique instrument.
Y Is for Yarn
Yarn can magically become a cozy hat, scarf, and gloves to keep kids warm in winter.
Z Is for Zebra
This exotic animal is usually found in Africa, but kids can spot one at the local zoo.
All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF.org). Copyright ? 2013 Meredith Corporation.