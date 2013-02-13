Printable Alphabet Coloring Pages

By Provided by Reading Is Fundamental (RIF.org)
Reading Is Fundamental
Show your kids a fun way to learn the ABCs with alphabet printables they can color.
1 of 26

A Is for Apple

Reading Is Fundamental

These alphabet coloring sheets will help little ones identify uppercase and lowercase versions of each letter. Each printable highlights a word that starts with the corresponding letter, so your child will also increase vocabulary and language skills.

A bright red apple is a delicious and healthy snack for after school.

2 of 26

B Is for Ball

Reading Is Fundamental

The beach or the backyard is a cool place to toss around an inflatable ball.

3 of 26

C Is for Cat

Reading Is Fundamental

This friendly cat is good company and a welcome addition to any family.

4 of 26

D Is for Dinosaur

Reading Is Fundamental

Imagine a time when large and impressive dinosaurs still roamed this earth.

5 of 26

E Is for Elephant

Reading Is Fundamental

This gentle and playful creature loves to eat tree bark, grasses, and fruits.

6 of 26

F Is for Flower

Reading Is Fundamental

A single bloom is a lovely, sunny way to brighten up a room.

7 of 26

G Is for Guitar

Reading Is Fundamental

This string instrument can be used to play favorite children's sing-along songs.

8 of 26

H Is for Hammer

Reading Is Fundamental

A toy hammer can teach your child motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

9 of 26

I Is for Ice Cream

Reading Is Fundamental

Cold and sweet, an ice cream cone is a perfect treat on a warm day.

10 of 26

J Is for Jump Rope

Reading Is Fundamental

Get moving with skipping-rope rhymes and hand-clapping games like Jack Be Nimble and Miss Mary Mack.

11 of 26

K Is for Kangaroo

Reading Is Fundamental

Kangaroos, usually found in Australia, hop and bounce like pogo sticks.

12 of 26

L Is for Lollipop

Reading Is Fundamental

This swirled candy can keep kids quiet and occupied for hours.

13 of 26

M Is for Moon

The moon may not be made out of cheese, but one day people may call it home.

14 of 26

N Is for Nail

Reading Is Fundamental

Watch out -- kids should always stay away from sharp and dangerous objects!

15 of 26

O Is for Octopus

With its eight tentacles, this octopus is getting ready to shake everyone's hands.

16 of 26

P Is for Pig

Reading Is Fundamental

This little piggy might be on his way to the market.

17 of 26

Q Is for Queen

Reading Is Fundamental

Royal members are never without a gold crown and precious jewels.

18 of 26

R Is for Rocket

Reading Is Fundamental

Blast off into outer space and explore great, unknown frontiers.

19 of 26

S Is for Star

Reading Is Fundamental

Wish upon a star and see dreams come true!

20 of 26

T Is for Teapot

Reading Is Fundamental

Hold an afternoon tea party and invite all teddy bear and doll friends.

21 of 26

U Is for Umbrella

Reading Is Fundamental

On rainy days, a colorful umbrella can make anyone smile.

22 of 26

V Is for Violin

Reading Is Fundamental

The violin, an elegant cousin of the guitar, can showcase classical melodies.

23 of 26

W Is for Wagon

Reading Is Fundamental

A wagon is a smart way to transport toys, stuffed animals, books, and pets.

24 of 26

X Is for Xylophone

Reading Is Fundamental

Children love learning about music while banging away at this unique instrument.

25 of 26

Y Is for Yarn

Reading Is Fundamental

Yarn can magically become a cozy hat, scarf, and gloves to keep kids warm in winter.

26 of 26

Z Is for Zebra

Reading Is Fundamental

This exotic animal is usually found in Africa, but kids can spot one at the local zoo.

All printable coloring pages reprinted with permission of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF.org). Copyright ? 2013 Meredith Corporation.

