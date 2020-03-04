Printables

Printables are a great way to keep your kids busy and teach them things like letters, numbers, animals, and more. Here you'll find lots of free printables including coloring pages, flash cards, party décor, and so much more.

Most Recent

Free Potty Training Charts
Use this handy index to find links to free potty training charts!
Printable Thank-You Stickers
Pack more punch into your thank-you notes with these cool decals.
Easy Scavenger Hunt Ideas for Kids and Free Printables
Planning a family scavenger hunt at home has never been so easy! Just print out our free lists and clues and you're ready to track down an afternoon of fun.
Printable Birthday Party Invitations
Birthday parties are important -- and fun! Keep the planning simple with our printable party invitations for baby's first birthday and for older kids, too.
Printable 3-D Shapes Flash Cards
After your kid masters recognizing basic shapes, introduce eight 3-D shapes (including cube, pyramid, and sphere) to continue her learning.
Printable Alphabet Flash Cards
Every child needs to learn his ABCs, and these cute and colorful cards will help your toddler recognize letters.
More Printables

Kindergarten Sight Words List and Printables
Once your child begins increasing vocabulary and learning to read on his own, help him develop his language skills even more by learning the Dolch sight words for kindergarten.
Printable Shapes Worksheets
Teach simple shapes with these fun activity sheets that also double as coloring pages.
Printable Coloring Booklets
Printable Reading Animal Coloring Pages
Printable Alphabet Coloring Pages
