I Tried This Alternative Therapy to Get My Kid to Poop
After my family moved, my 4-year-old suddenly started holding in his poop. Nothing I tried worked to get him to go to the bathroom. I turned to experts who explained why this might be happening and what I could do about it. Here's how my son started pooping again.
Q&A: Solutions to Your Child’s Biggest Potty Training Problems
You asked, we answered! These experts cover all things potty training, making your problems a thing of the past.
Q&A: How to Deal With Poop Potty Training
Potty training in itself is frustrating enough as it is. Take a load off and use these expert tips to make going number two less daunting of a process for you and your tot.
This Adorable Baby Took a Snooze on the Toilet
When you're too tired to potty train...
Check Out This Mom's Hilarious Bathroom Instructions for Kids
Vlogger Kristina Kuzmic understands the ongoing struggle of trying to keep the family bathroom clean, and she finally came up with the perfect solution!
This Restaurant Review Involving a Naked Toddler Will Make You Laugh and Cringe
The restaurant owner responded to a customer who claimed a naked toddler "bent over to show me its butthole" while she was eating her meal.