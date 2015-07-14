8 Potty Training Toilet Chairs and Seats for Your Toddler
Whether you're looking for a stand-alone potty chair or a seat that fits over your toilet bowl, we rounded up some of the best options on the market today.
Potty Training Seats and Chairs
Many children in the throes of potty training fear falling into the toilet bowl. If your tot isn’t ready to face the big-kid toilet, consider buying a potty seat that goes on top of it to reduce the size of the opening. You can also buy a stand-alone potty chair to keep in any room of the house (a lifesaver for preventing accidents!) Check out our round-up of the best potty training toilets and seats on the market today, so you can find the best one for your tot.
Babybjörn Potty Chair
The BabyBjörn Potty Chair has a sleek, sturdy design that won't slide around the floor. Your kid will stay comfortable while doing their business, thanks to its ergonomic design, backrest, and armrests. A high splashguard keeps things sanitary—and the plastic material is easy to wipe clean. The potty training toilet comes in a variety of colors, including blue, green, gray, pink, yellow, and white.
Summer Infant My Size Potty
It makes sense for kids to potty train on something that resembles actual toilet—and the Summer Infant My Size Potty does the trick. It has a realistic design and handle that makes a flushing sound. Parents also like the built-in wipe compartment, easy-to-clean bowl, and integrated splash guard.
Munchkin Sturdy Potty Seat
The Munchkin Sturdy Potty Seat is portable, so your child can use the familiar accessory wherever you go. The seat fits on most standard toilets, and it features a contoured design and build-in handles to keep your child from falling over. The non-skid edge also makes sure it stays in place.
711TEK Potty Training Seat Toddler Toilet Seat
The journey from the ground to the toilet seems intimidating for a little kid. This potty seat features an adjustable ladder to help them climb up and down independently. Padded cushions increase comfort level, while non-slip floor pads provide added safety. You'll also like the environmental-friendly material and easy-to-install design.
OXO Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty
Calling all travelers! This OXO Tot product folds together for compact on-the-go use. It also opens back up easily, has leg locks for security, and comes with disposable plastic bags so you don't need to worry about cleaning. It's the perfect toilet seat for vacations and road trips—but it also works as a potty seat on toilets.
Munchkin Arm & Hammer Multistage 3-in-1 Potty
Whether used as a potty chair, removable trainer seat, or sturdy step stool, this compact potty eliminates odors with an integrated, deodorizing disk (which is especially handy in poorly-ventilated bathrooms). A built-in splash guard and removable bowl keep things clean.
Babybjörn Toilet Trainer
With an ergonomic design and comfortable finish, this potty seat will help your toddler overcome their fear of the big-kid toilet. They can even get it on and off the toilet themselves! The product is easy to clean, thanks to a inward sloping splashguard and wipe-clean surface. Parents can also hang it up between uses with a handle on the back.
Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Railroad Rewards Potty
This potty training toilet provides a fun, interactive experience for any Thomas the Tank Engine lover! A built-in sensor plays train sounds and a song whenever your child uses it correctly. Once they graduate to the big-kid toilet, parents can convert this product into a potty ring and step stool.