8 Potty Training Toilet Chairs and Seats for Your Toddler

Many children in the throes of potty training fear falling into the toilet bowl. If your tot isn’t ready to face the big-kid toilet, consider buying a potty seat that goes on top of it to reduce the size of the opening. You can also buy a stand-alone potty chair to keep in any room of the house (a lifesaver for preventing accidents!) Check out our round-up of the best potty training toilets and seats on the market today, so you can find the best one for your tot.