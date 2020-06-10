I Potty Trained My Toddler in One Weekend With This Amazing Potty Chair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it came time to potty train my second kid, I figured it would be a cinch. Potty training my older son happened quickly and seamlessly, and while I considered myself lucky, I also had a chip on my shoulder. As a parenting editor, I figured I was an expert, and I had my excellent potty training skills to show for it. Well, I was wrong!

Potty training my second kid proved to be much harder than it was with my first—much harder. In fact, after weeks of struggling with methods that I thought would work, he and I had nothing to show for it but tears and frustration. I decided to try the 3-Day Potty Training Method, which I was hesitant about in the past because we are a busy family that is hardly ever home for one entire day, let alone three days straight.

“The parent(s) needs to know that it will take work, and you have to dedicate a full three days to the child,” writes author Laura Jensen in her book, 3-Day Potty Training. “This means giving up ‘me’ time. You won’t be cooking, cleaning or visiting with friends—or 'Keeping up with the Kardashians.' You will seriously be spending all waking hours with your child for three days.”

Hoping for the best—and planning for the worst—my toddler and I got ready to hunker down for three days of potty training along with a new potty chair that came highly recommended by a few friends, the OXO Tot Potty Chair.

On the first day, and with a bit of coaxing, I was able to get my toddler to sit on the potty, and I immediately noticed how comfortable he was. The high backrest supported him, and the non-slip bottom prevented the potty from sliding all over the place. After long periods of sitting in the chair, he didn’t have any marks on his bottom, which was a relief to see.

Parents in the thick of potty training also know that sometimes the potty doesn’t stay in the bathroom. We moved ours around the house to make it as easy to access as possible when the time to use it arrived. The handle on top of the backrest made moving it from room to room simple, and after a while, my toddler was able to move it wherever he wanted himself, giving him just the ownership he needed to nail his potty training.

Amazon reviewers also share my sentiments, with one writing, “Now that we have this seat, my daughter can move it to a place that she wants and it gives her control.” She adds, “After six months of hard fault potty training, in just two days she is going to the potty. It’s easy to clean, sturdy and comfortable for her.”

Of course, there were still plenty of messes, but they tended to be more manageable with this chair than with other potties we’d used in the past. The liner comes out and is easy to clean, while the splatter guard prevented my floors from bearing the brunt of the mess.

By the end of the three days, my toddler was 90 percent potty trained. Sure, there were some accidents from time to time, but he had his potty and knew how and when to use it. Potty training can definitely be stressful, but with the right methods—and the right potty—it doesn’t have to be.