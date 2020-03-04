Potty Training Basics

Potty training starts with knowing when it's time to begin the process. Here you'll find everything you need to know about potty training to help you toddler transition out of diapers and onto the toilet, including potties, books to read, rewards, and more.

I Potty Trained My Toddler in One Weekend With This Amazing Potty Chair
 Potty training is hard, this potty helps.
Q&A: Solutions to Your Child’s Biggest Potty Training Problems
You asked, we answered! These experts cover all things potty training, making your problems a thing of the past.
Q&A: Girls vs Boys Potty Training Tips
The goal is the same but getting there is a whole other story! Experts and the Parents staff weigh in on what the potty training process is really like with boys and girls.
Q&A: Know Your Child’s Level of Readiness for Potty Training
Are you unsure about how ready your kid is to use the potty? You’re not alone! These experts clear up the confusion, answering all your common questions and more.
The Best Potty Training Pants and How to Use Them
Potty training pants ease the transition from diapers to underwear. Learn about the differences between cloth and disposable options, then check out our top picks on the market today.
Potty Training Charts: Everything Parents Need to Know
A toddler's transition to the toilet is one of the most stressful moments of parenting. Here's how a potty training charts can help move things along.
Hilarious Moms' Video Gives Us the Poop on...Poop
Bottom line: It happens. Moms gotta deal.
Actress Busy Philipps: I Bribed My Potty-Training Daughter With Sugar
Busy Philipps tells us her potty training secrets and why she wants all parents to donate their extra diapers once their kids achieve bathroom success.
10 Signs Your Child Is Ready to Start Potty Training
Elimination Communication: How to Potty Train Without Diapers
How to Use the 3-Day Potty Training Method
When to Start Potty Training Your Toddler

8 Potty Training Do's and Don'ts

As you get ready to potty train your child, keep these basic tips in mind to help you determine what you should and shouldn't do when introducing the toilet.

