Is your toddler ready to start potty training? Here, you'll learn the basics of potty training, and find potty training tips to help the toilet transition go as smoothly as possible. Plus, don't miss our comprehensive section on potty training gear.

Parents Are Hiring Potty Training Pros Proving It's OK to Ask for Help When You Can
A child psychologist explains a trending service: potty training consultations. Here's what parents need to know about the specialists who are paid to provide guidance, coaching, and support through this milestone.
Josh Brolin Uses Daughter Westlyn's Toilet While Potty Training Her: 'The Power of Example'
Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin are also parents to Chapel Grace, who was born on Christmas.
Kristen Bell Explains How She 'Lifted the Shame' Off Potty-Training Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Delta
"Both of them are going to, I assume, graduate high school and be able to function in the world and that will never be an issue," the Hello Bello founder tells us of her children.
7 Potty Watches Your Toddler Will Love Wearing
Potty training watches remind your toddler to go to the bathroom at regular intervals—and they also double as a super-cool accessory! Here are a few of our favorite potty watches on the market.
I Potty Trained My Toddler in One Weekend With This Amazing Potty Chair
 Potty training is hard, this potty helps.
I Tried This Alternative Therapy to Get My Kid to Poop
After my family moved, my 4-year-old suddenly started holding in his poop. Nothing I tried worked to get him to go to the bathroom. I turned to experts who explained why this might be happening and what I could do about it. Here's how my son started pooping again.
Can Childcare Providers Tell You When Your Kid Has to Be Potty Trained?
Policies differ across preschools, daycares, and states. Here's what parents of toddlers who aren't toilet trained need to know.
I Learned Not Trying to Potty Train is the Best Way to Potty Train
My son was one of the only kids his age still wearing diapers. But after stressing for so long, I realized forcing him to potty train wasn't the way to go.
The Toddler Target Toilet Light Aims to Make Potty Training Fun
Mom Takes Toddler's Potty Training to the Next Level, Covers the Whole House With Puppy Pads
5 Easy Potty Training Tips
Pee-Proof Pajamas Now Exist for Bedwetting Toddlers (And They're Actually Super Cute)

Q&A: Solutions to Your Child’s Biggest Potty Training Problems

You asked, we answered! These experts cover all things potty training, making your problems a thing of the past.

This Adorable Baby Took a Snooze on the Toilet
Hilarious Moms' Video Gives Us the Poop on...Poop
Viral Video Gives You a More Realistic (and Hilarious) Guide to Potty Training
Ellen Pompeo Talks Potty Training, Spreading Kindness and Making an Impact as a Mom
Actress Busy Philipps: I Bribed My Potty-Training Daughter With Sugar
Check Out This Mom's Hilarious Bathroom Instructions for Kids
This Restaurant Review Involving a Naked Toddler Will Make You Laugh and Cringe
Bedwetting: 4 Truths Every Parent Must Know
See Why This Mom's Bathroom 'Love Notes' to Her Sons Are Going Viral
8 #InTheTrenches Parenting Moments from Real Moms and Dads
An Anxious Parent's Guide to Potty Training
Holderness Family's Rap Parody 'Pee Thang' Is for Anyone Living with Boys
A Stranger's Kindness Saved the Day When This Mom's Toddler Refused to Use a Public Restroom
Mom Says School Didn't Help 5-Year-Old Who Was Covered in Poop
Why One Expert Argues Potty-Training Deadlines Are Harmful for Kids
4 Myths About Kids and Constipation
Free Potty Training Charts
Sorry Not Sorry! This Mom's Potty Training Anthem Will Be Stuck in Your Head All Day
How to Use Rewards to Potty Train Like a Pro
How to Make Nighttime Potty Training Easier
10 Signs Your Child Is Ready to Start Potty Training
Elimination Communication: How to Potty Train Without Diapers
They Do It, Too! 10 Celebrity Parents Talk Potty Training
Potty Training Tips for Boys
9 Best Potty-Training Seats and Chairs for Toddlers Who Are Ready to Ditch the Diapers
