Parents Are Hiring Potty Training Pros Proving It's OK to Ask for Help When You Can
A child psychologist explains a trending service: potty training consultations. Here's what parents need to know about the specialists who are paid to provide guidance, coaching, and support through this milestone.
Josh Brolin Uses Daughter Westlyn's Toilet While Potty Training Her: 'The Power of Example'
Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin are also parents to Chapel Grace, who was born on Christmas.
Kristen Bell Explains How She 'Lifted the Shame' Off Potty-Training Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Delta
"Both of them are going to, I assume, graduate high school and be able to function in the world and that will never be an issue," the Hello Bello founder tells us of her children.
7 Potty Watches Your Toddler Will Love Wearing
Potty training watches remind your toddler to go to the bathroom at regular intervals—and they also double as a super-cool accessory! Here are a few of our favorite potty watches on the market.
I Potty Trained My Toddler in One Weekend With This Amazing Potty Chair
Potty training is hard, this potty helps.
I Tried This Alternative Therapy to Get My Kid to Poop
After my family moved, my 4-year-old suddenly started holding in his poop. Nothing I tried worked to get him to go to the bathroom. I turned to experts who explained why this might be happening and what I could do about it. Here's how my son started pooping again.