When is she ready for the next car seat?
Advertisement
Q: How do I know when my 4-year-old is ready to move from her current car seat to the next one, the booster-type seat?
A: The best bet is the 4 and 40 guideline. When you child hits the weight limit of the seat, it’s time to move up, which usually coincides with age 4. If your child is smaller, it’s still best to continue to use the child safety seat for a bit longer. Also, check the height limit of your car seat. You don’t want to use a seat that is no longer properly holding your child.
Answered by Mitch Lipka
Comments