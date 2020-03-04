First Aid

There's nothing scarier than seeing your child severely sick or injured. Here, how to keep your cool -- and protect your kid -- in the event of a crisis.

Choking: 4 First-Aid FAQs
If you remember only one thing, know this: When someone is choking, it’s always better to act than to do nothing, even if you’re a total novice. 
Do You Know When You Should Really Take Your Kids to the ER?
According to new research, many parents don't know how to handle certain urgent medical issues. 
Why Are So Many Kids Having Scary Reactions From Sunscreen? Experts Weigh In
The photos are scary; kids are having reactions from using sunscreens many parents think are safe. Here's what you need to know.
Mom's Rescue of Choking Toddler Daughter Caught on Video
After a choking scare, Texas mom Jennifer Hull wants more parents to be prepared.
8 Home Remedies for Soothing Bug Bites
The next time your kid gets stung by an irate bee or a swarm of mosquitoes, look no further than your kitchen for relief. Tsippora Shainhouse, M.D., a pediatric dermatologist in Beverly Hills, shares all-natural secrets for relieving itching, stinging, and swelling—fast.
Fast First Aid: How to Treat a Burn
Skip the home remedies! All you need to soothe your child's scalded skin is cool water and a calm head.
The No-Panic Guide to Treating Your Kid's Cuts and Bruises
Follow these expert tips to help your little one's bumps and scrapes feel better fast!
How to Handle Head Injuries
These head injuries can appear way worse -- or much more harmless -- than they are. So take our crash course in what to look for the next time your child hurts herself.
How To Remove a Tick
How to Stop a Nosebleed
First Aid for Insect Bites & Stings
