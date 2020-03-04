Emergencies

Here's what you need to know to stay calm in an emergency, common accidents you can avoid, how to make a first-aid kit, and more. Our safety advice is a must-read.

Most Recent

5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Thrown Off Mall of America Balcony Is 'Continuing to Fight' for His Life
"He is the sweetest kindest 5-year-old you will ever meet. He instantly brings a smile to everybody he meets," a family friend described the child.
Firefighter Comforts Child After Car Accident in Touching Viral Photo: 'This Is Why I Do My Job'
When Captain Chris Blazek of the Chattanooga Fire Department arrived at the scene of a car accident on Saturday, his duties went beyond making sure everyone involved was safe.
Do You Know When You Should Really Take Your Kids to the ER?
According to new research, many parents don't know how to handle certain urgent medical issues. 
Terrifying Video Raises Important Point About Pool Safety
When it comes to keeping your kids safe in the pool, you can't possibly be too careful—and a video that's surfaced makes that point loud and clear. 
Mom's Post Warns About the Dangers of Trampoline Parks for Toddlers
It's a reminder that, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, children under 6 shouldn't use a trampoline.
Yikes! Lawn Mowers Send 13 Kids to the ER Every Day
A new study highlights the importance of practicing lawn mower safety around kids this summer. We've got five tips for keeping them safe.
More Emergencies

You Won't Believe How Many Kids' Ears Are Injured by Cotton Swabs Every DAY
A new study has found cotton-tip applicators like Q-Tips send 1,000 kids to the emergency room with ear injuries every month—that's 34 kids per day.
Alarming New Study Finds Opioid Exposure on the Rise Among Young Kids
New research highlights the crucial importance of keeping prescription narcotics away from kids.
Mom's Rescue of Choking Toddler Daughter Caught on Video
Opioid Poisonings in Toddlers Are on the Rise: What You Need to Know
7 Ways to Not Forget Your Child in the Car
How Can Kids Still Be Dying in Hot Cars?

Got Kids Under 5? Lock Up Your Laundry Pods or Risk a Visit to the ER

Young children are four times as likely to end up in the hospital after contact with laundry pod detergent as those exposed to other types of detergent.

All Emergencies

How to Handle Head Injuries
In Case of Emergency: 11 Ways to Make the ER Less Stressful
Could You Handle an Emergency? What to Do in 12 Scary Situations
Emergency Steps Your Child Should Know
Getting Ready for an Emergency
