Injuries & Accidents

Keep your toddler safe from injuries and accidents with our be-safe guide on everything from bug bites to broken bones to emergency situations. Find out what requires medical care and ways to remain calm when your child is hurt.

Urgent Care vs. ER: Where to Go for 8 Common Kid Health Emergencies

Doctors breakdown the differences between the care your kid will get in your hospital's ER vs. your local urgent care clinic and take the guesswork out of knowing where to go in an emergency.
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Impaled by Glass from Fallen Picture Frame While Playing at Home

Adrian Ortega, 4, died at a hospital on Wednesday after a picture frame fell from the wall in his family's home and he was impaled by a shard of glass.
Toddler Who Fell Into Rhino Cage at Florida Zoo Suffered Lacerated Liver, Bruised Lung & Contusions

The girl  — whose name is being kept private — was repeatedly rammed by two female rhinos after falling into the rhino cage at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
Boy, 2, Remains Trapped in Well After 5 Days: 'We Hope and Trust He Will Be Alive,' Authorities Say

Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save 2-year-old Julen Rosello who plummeted 30 feet down a well in Spain five days ago.
Firefighter Comforts Child After Car Accident in Touching Viral Photo: 'This Is Why I Do My Job'

When Captain Chris Blazek of the Chattanooga Fire Department arrived at the scene of a car accident on Saturday, his duties went beyond making sure everyone involved was safe.
Another Horrible Amusement Park Accident Injures a 3-Year-Old Boy

This can't be happening... again!
How to Handle Head Injuries

These head injuries can appear way worse -- or much more harmless -- than they are. So take our crash course in what to look for the next time your child hurts herself.
First Aid for Insect Bites & Stings

Fast-action advice for dealing with bees, ticks, and other annoying summer pests.
How do I get over the guilt of accidentally hurting my son?

My toddler saw me having sex, will she be ok?

Could You Handle an Emergency? What to Do in 12 Scary Situations

In Case of Emergency: 11 Ways to Make the ER Less Stressful

Mom Uses Brilliant Hack to Transform Son's Cut Into Harry Potter Magic

A mom's wizardly magic turned her son's frown upside down—and his scar into a Harry Potter tribute.

